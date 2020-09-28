Games

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Capcom Reveals Teaser Trailer

Sep 28, 2020

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is Capcom's upcoming collaboration with Netflix. It's safe to say; things look better than fans expected.

However, the premise seems to be slightly different from another Resident Evil venture on Netflix. It was announced last August.

"When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything," described Netflix.

"Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix."

This announcement comes prematurely as a surprise because Capcom is still gearing up for the upcoming Resident Evil: Village.

It's also unsure how the older Leon and Claire will add-up to the two Wesker daughters' storylines.

Capcom Will Likely Explore The Franchise's Horror Roots In Resident Evil Infinite Darkness

Netflix and Capcom will release Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in 2021 as a part of the franchise's 25th-anniversary celebration. The exact release date is still a reach in the air.

The one minute and seven second-teaser starts in front of an abandoned house in a foggy environment. That said, Infinite Darkness will likely explore the franchise's horror roots.

Ever since Capcom received a critical backlash over action-oriented Resident Evil 6 back in 2012, the devs seemed to return to its roots. It's proven by Resident Evil 7 and the remakes of 2 & 3.

Two In-Game Heroes Are Making a Comeback

The teaser stars the game's two legendary faces: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

"For every type of 'Resident Evil' fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before," writer Andrew Dabb told Variety.

The two look a lot matured than what they appear in RE2 Remake. Claire wears a similar outfit to Resident Evil Revelation. She wears a red, brownish leather jacket. While Leon, on the other hand, has wrinkles, fully-shaved beards, and wears a set of tuxedo.

The conclusion is, this essential aspect could mean that Resident Evil Infinite Darkness would occur during the time jump between RE2 and RE3 (for Leon) and Revelation (for Claire).

The Fate of the Resident Evil Franchise

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is not the first to see RE in CGI and definitely will not be the last. Before that, Capcom released Resident Evil: Degeneration and Damnation in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Another animated movie, Resident Evil: Vendetta, was released in 2017. It stars Leon and Chris during the time-jump between RE6 and RE7.

Speaking of the franchise, the last couple of years have been good for Resident Evil fans. 2017 saw a massive comeback of classic Resident Evil horrors with RE7.

The remakes of classic hits RE2 and RE3 also hit the stores in 2019 and 2020.

On top, as mentioned, Capcom is gearing up for Resident Evil: Village, which will be released in early 2021. The rumors regarding Resident Evil 4: Remake has also been swirling around lately.

That said, it's safe to say that the franchise's future is in good hands.

