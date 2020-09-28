Science

Secretive Remote Sensing Satellites Launched from China

By Earnest T. , Sep 28, 2020 05:46 AM EDT
(Photo : European Space Agency)

China launched satellites HJ-2A and HJ-2B. The satellites were launched by the Long March 4B rocket. The launch took place at 11:23 p.m. Eastern Saturday. Like most Chinese launches it was not announced publicly. However, mission success was announced after an hour of liftoff. The announcement was made by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC). The satellites are cataloged in a 600 by 654-kilometer orbit. They're currently inclined by 98 degrees. The Long March 4B third stage was in a 428 by 656-kilometer orbit.


HJ-2A and HJ-2B Infrared Imagers 

The HJ-2A and HJ-2B satellites are equipped with infrared imagers. They also have Hyperspectral imaging technology. They use 16-meter multispectral and 48-meter hyperspectral imagers. The satellites are equipped with atmospheric correction instruments. This removes the atmospheric effect on the reflectance values of images. China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) developed the satellites. This is the main satellite developer for CASC. 


READ MORE: SpaceX Used Rockets to Launch National-Security Satellites

The two replace HJ-1A and HJ-1B launched in 2008. According to the Chinese media report, they'll monitor the environment. Their main focus will be on land and water resources. They'll also serve forestry and agriculture industries. 

The Long March 4B was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST). China performed a Long March 4B launch last week. The launch took place from Jiuquan. It also conducted a second test on-grid fans. The move was a follow-up on a 2019 test. HJ-2A and HJ-2B will add-on to China's capability.

READ MORE: NASA's Perseverance Rover To Explore Fossils on Mars

China has conducted several secretive launches. Most of them have little or no warning. It also tested a 'reusable experimental spacecraft'. The test was done under tight security. The spacecraft spent two days in orbit. The object released some payload into orbit. The spacecraft is in a 331 by 347-kilometer orbit. 

On Sept. 14 a Long March 11 launched from the Yellow Sea. The launch sent nine Jilin-1 Gaofen satellites. However, no announcements were made before the launch. Plans for the Chang'e-5 lunar sample return mission are underway. Preparation is taking place at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center. This follows the delivery of Long March 5 components this week. The launch will take place on November 27th. 

China has launched 29 times in 2020. Four of the launches failed. Long March 7A and Kuaizhou-11 launches failed. Long March 3B lost the Indonesian Palapa-N1 communications satellite. On Sept. 12 the Kuaizhou-1A rocket was also lost. 

China will make 40 launches in 2020. It will also introduce the Long March 8 this year. The upgraded launcher will recover the side and first-stage boosters. HJ 2A and HJ 2B are operated by China Centre for Resources Satellite Data and Application. The satellites are the second generation of small Chinese Earth observation satellites. The satellites provide weather imagery. 

HJ 2A and HJ 2B are remote sensing satellites. They have precision control and stability. Both have long lifespans and high mobility. The two provide infrared image data. They support the dynamic monitoring of the weather. This helps in disaster monitoring. It also helps in the protection and regulation of water resources. HJ 2A and HJ 2B will form a co-orbital constellation with Gaofen-1 and 6 satellites.

READ MORE: NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight"

TAG Space, HJ-2A and HJ-2B, China Academy of Space Technology, Long March 4B, Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, Long March 3B

Related Articles

NASA and US Space Force have signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will have the two entities work together in matters regarding space exploration.

NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight”

NASA and US Space Force have signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will have the two entities work together in matters regarding space exploration.
Space debris have become a major problem on Earth orbit. Earlier, Space Station had to make an emergency maneuver to dodge space debris.

Space Debris Force International Space Station to Make Emergency Maneuvers

Space debris have become a major problem on Earth orbit. Earlier, Space Station had to make an emergency maneuver to dodge space debris.
Haiyang-2C ocean observation satellite was launched by a Long March 4B rocket also known as Chang Zheng-4B on Monday 21st, September 2020.at 05:40 UTC.

Haiyang-2C Ocean Observation Satellite Launch from a Long March 4B rocket: Major Achievement

Haiyang-2C ocean observation satellite was launched by a Long March 4B rocket also known as Chang Zheng-4B on Monday 21st, September 2020.at 05:40 UTC.
Asteroid 2020 SW will pass very close to the Earth. It's closest approach to Earth will occur on September 24 at around 11:18 UTC (7:18 am ET).

Asteroid 2020 SW Approach: Will not annihilate Humanity

Asteroid 2020 SW will pass very close to the Earth. It's closest approach to Earth will occur on September 24 at around 11:18 UTC (7:18 am ET).
Atlas 5 is scheduled to launch before the end of this year. The space vehicle will embark on a mission to lauch NRO classified spy satellite.

Atlas 5 Scheduled Launch of NRO Satellite: Vehicle to Fly Northrop Grumman’s Solid Boosters

Atlas 5 is scheduled to launch before the end of this year. The space vehicle will embark on a mission to lauch NRO classified spy satellite.
After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

A self-charging battery seems like a thing found only in sci-fi movies and fantasy novels. But it looks like we’ll soon be having them, or at least a working demo version of one.

TECH

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

A self-charging battery seems like a thing found only in sci-fi movies and fantasy novels. But it looks like we’ll soon be having them, or at least a working demo version of one.

GAMES

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen

The Last of Us Part 2 was a massive product to develop. Unfortunately, some didn't fit the story's arc and subsequently scrapped from the final product.

GAMES

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Capcom Reveals Teaser Trailer

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is Capcom's upcoming collaboration with Netflix. It's safe to say; things look better than fans expected.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Crazy Facts Behind The Game's Development

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen

T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diaond vs Garmin Instinct

Tactical Watch Battle: T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diamond vs Garmin Instinct

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP SCIENCE

iPhone 12 Mini Might be Coming Soon

Secretive Remote Sensing Satellites Launched from China

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

Real Time Analytics