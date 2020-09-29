Games

FIFA 21 Ratings: Who Are the Top 5 Best Players?

By Rafly G. , Sep 29, 2020 09:32 AM EDT

FIFA 21 ratings are on the horizon. That said, soccer fans all around the globe are more than ready to celebrate EA's annual game. 

FIFA 21 collaborates with PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe as the game's cover star. The wunderkind appears on all the Standard, Champion, and Ultimate editions of the game. 

Several youngsters, including Trent, Haland, and Joao Felix, have also joined the Frenchman as the game's ambassadors. 

So, who are the top five best players according to the game? The answer wouldn't strictly come as a surprise for you.

Lionel Messi (93 FIFA 21 Ratings, SM 4 WF 4)

Despite his lackluster season at FC Barcelona and his partnership with Pro Evolution Soccer, Lionel Messi atop the players' rating. Last season, La Pulga scored 31 goals and 26 assists from 44 appearances in all competitions. 

Ironically, Barca went trophyless last season. They finished as La Liga runner-up and got kicked out from Copa del Ray and Champions League in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo (92, SM 5 WF 4)

For Cristiano Ronaldo, age is just a number. At 35 years old, Ronaldo was the motor of Juventus' attack. The prolific goalscorer had 37 goals from 46 appearances last season. 

Ronaldo also helped La Vecchia Signora continue its Italian Serie A's reign by securing the club's ninth consecutive title. With such a killer instinct and 5-star skill moves, Cristiano Ronaldo is deadly, both in real life & in the game. 

Robert Lewandowski (91, SM 4 WF 4)

It's ironic to see Robert Lewandowski, who recently won a treble with Bayern Munich and had the best season of his life, is only placed the third. 91 overall rating is such a crime. 

Last season, Lewy netted an impressive record of 55 goals from 47 appearances! At this point, we have no idea how to impress FIFA's scouting team. 

Lewandowski's best attribute is his shooting. Although he's not as fast as Ronaldo or Messi, the Polish is a lethal finisher with a high attacking work rate. 

Kevin De Bruyne (91, SM 4 WF 5)

Kevin De Bruyne is a classic midfielder. Not too pacey, but strong enough for aerial dual and an even better supplier. His best attributes are 94 ratings for vision and crossing, and his incredible 91-rated shot powers. Who could forget about his stunning free-kick against Chelsea last season?

Although City failed to secure any top-flight silverware, De Bruyne delivered 23 assists and scored 16 goals from 48 appearances with the Cityzens. 

Neymar Jr. (91, SM 5 WF 5) 

Neymar Jr. is the definition of joga bonito. His 5-star skill move and weaker foot stars can tear up any defensive line apart. 

Although the Brazilian struggled with his fitness during the earliest stage of the season, he scored 19 goals and 12 assists for Les Parisiens. 

Another player with 91 overall ratings is Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid's reliable goalkeeper. Last season, he kept 22 clean sheets under the post, making him the highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 21

