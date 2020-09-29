Ghost of Tsushima Is Headlining Sony's Upcoming Promo Deals, You Don't Want to Miss

Ghost of Tsushima is coming for a slashed price in PlayStation's upcoming 'Games for a Generation' deal to celebrate PlayStation's annual tradition.

Beside the infamous Japanese feudal game, Sony enlists Dying Light, F1 2020, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and many others.

The Games of a Generation promo launches September 30. For Ghost of Tsushima, a 25% discount will be applied to any purchase made before October 14.

Ghost of Tshusima Impressive Sales

Upon its release, Ghost of Tsushima has lived up to its billing. Its sales scored a whopping 1.9 million units in a month. Although it didn't surpass The Last of Us Part 2's 4-mil record, it's still an impressive number.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in the old days of feudal Japan in 1274. You play as Jin Sakai, the last known samurai, and fight for freedom against the Mongols.

The game offers a wonderful imagery of the ancient Japanese imperial time. A 'Photo Mode' is also featured in the game, and it gives you freedom to explore the game's well-rendered graphics.

2020's Games of a Generation Full List

According to PlayStation's Official Blog, this year's Games of a Generation chapter will featured a plethora of A-list games.

The legendary Apex Legends and Assassin's Creed franchises are making a return. Batman: Arkham Collection and GOTY-winning The Witcher 3 are also featured in this promo.

Here is the full list:

A Way Out

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition

Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends - Octane Edition

Apex Legends TM - Pathfinder Edition

- Pathfinder Edition Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Batman: Arkham Collection

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition

Conan Exiles

Disintegration

Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dying Light

F1 2020

F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

God's Trigger

Grand Ages: Medieval

Hello Neighbor

Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

L.A. Noire

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel's Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Hobbit

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition

Monster Hunter: World

MotoGP 20

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pure Farming 2018

Ride 3

Ride 3 - Gold Edition

Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two

Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition

Sudden Strike 4

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition

Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 - Spitter

Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Unravel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Super Deluxe Edition

Catch up with Games of a Generation on September 30 until October 14!

