Ghost of Tsushima Is Headlining Sony's Upcoming Promo Deals, You Don't Want to Miss
Ghost of Tsushima is coming for a slashed price in PlayStation's upcoming 'Games for a Generation' deal to celebrate PlayStation's annual tradition.
Beside the infamous Japanese feudal game, Sony enlists Dying Light, F1 2020, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and many others.
The Games of a Generation promo launches September 30. For Ghost of Tsushima, a 25% discount will be applied to any purchase made before October 14.
Ghost of Tshusima Impressive Sales
Upon its release, Ghost of Tsushima has lived up to its billing. Its sales scored a whopping 1.9 million units in a month. Although it didn't surpass The Last of Us Part 2's 4-mil record, it's still an impressive number.
Ghost of Tsushima is set in the old days of feudal Japan in 1274. You play as Jin Sakai, the last known samurai, and fight for freedom against the Mongols.
The game offers a wonderful imagery of the ancient Japanese imperial time. A 'Photo Mode' is also featured in the game, and it gives you freedom to explore the game's well-rendered graphics.
2020's Games of a Generation Full List
According to PlayStation's Official Blog, this year's Games of a Generation chapter will featured a plethora of A-list games.
The legendary Apex Legends and Assassin's Creed franchises are making a return. Batman: Arkham Collection and GOTY-winning The Witcher 3 are also featured in this promo.
Here is the full list:
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends - Octane Edition
- Apex LegendsTM - Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Disintegration
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dying Light
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- God's Trigger
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Hello Neighbor
- Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- MotoGP 20
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 - Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 - Spitter
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Unravel
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Super Deluxe Edition
Catch up with Games of a Generation on September 30 until October 14!
Read also:
- FIFA 21 Ratings: Who Are the Top 5 Best Players?
- Game Guide: How to Find the Magnum In Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen
© 2017 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.