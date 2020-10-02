Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Google Chromecast with Google TV: Same Price, Different Awesome Features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Google's Chromecast with Google TV both cost $50. They also have access to their respective voice assistants at a push of a button. And when it comes to the important features, both are tied since they each have support for Dolby Atmos audio and 4K UHD video.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Google Chromecast with Google TV: Strengths and weaknesses

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is already over two years old since its release. Despite this, it has no plans of showing its age since it offers the best value among the Fire TV variants currently available. Suffice to say, it's the overall best streamer fans and consumers can purchase from Amazon. Compared to Google's offering though, you can't obviously access any Google services or apps except for YouTube.

On the other side of the ring, we have Chromecast with Google TV. To be fair, it is a giant leap forward for Google's own Chromecast brand. Still, we cannot deny the fact that it is in reality still trying to catch up with more established brands like Amazon and Roku. Though it may not have dedicated fast forward or rewind buttons, its overall features, designs, and a revamped UI make its price justifiable.

Google TV might already have a new UI. But it's never too late to reinvent yourself. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K's Fire TV OS will also soon be having a new interface. On top of this, improved viewer recommendations and the overall user experience are factors that Amazon is seriously considering.

Google may have Stadia, but its counterpart, Amazon's own Luna cloud gaming service, is also set to arrive on Fire TV devices during the next few months. We're not sure yet how the latter will fare compared to the former but knowing how things are in the tech world, this one's going to be a competition worth (figuratively) watching.

Google's TV streaming device has cooler colorways-Sunrise (pink), Snow (white), and Sky (blue). Do take note though that unless your TV has front-facing ports, most of the time, you'll only see those color options on the remote. The dongle will mostly be connected behind the TV.

Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Google Chromecast with Google TV, aside from having similar primary functions and features, also have similar hardware specs when it comes to RAM and storage.

Their individual remote controllers come with their respective voice assistants that get activated once you press the dedicated button. Still, Amazon's offering takes the cake here since the Alexa Voice Remote is more functional. It even has dedicated rewind and fast forward controls.

Which one should you get then?

At the end of the day, you can never go wrong with choosing either the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Google Chromecast with Google TV as both are good options when getting a TV streaming dongle. They may have differences that could make consumers divided on which one to get but the big picture is, both are equipped with the right set of features for activities that matter much when you just want to spend quality time in front of your TV.

