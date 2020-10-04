Halloween Games: 5 Spooky PS4 Blockbuster Titles to Keep You Company This Season

The Halloween season is approaching, and there is never a better activity to bond with your family except from playing a video game on your lovely PlayStation 4 console.

If you're looking for video game recommendations to scare your loved ones, look no further. In this article, we're digging deep into the top five spookiest PS4 titles to play this season. Dress up and play!

Our #1 Pick for Halloween Games: Outlast 2



Outlast 2 tells the story of an investigative journalist, Blake Langermann, who survives his way through the night in a monstrous village occupied by a dangerous sect.

What makes this game so unique is that, despite its horror theme, Outlast 2 does not let you fight. You're only a small-time journalist with a camcorder. The only options you have is to hide, run, or die.

Outlast 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows.

Resident Evil 7



Following Resident Evil 6's lackluster performance, Capcom decided to shift to the franchise's original horror roots.

The result is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: a masterful & anarchic horror spin-off in a beautifully-rendered, RE Engine-supported graphic. The game follows a brand-new character, Ethan Winters. He's an engineer who unconsciously gets trapped in a bioterror world while trying to find his wife, Mia.

On top of that, its sequel, Resident Evil: Village, is coming very soon in 2021. It will pick up directly what RE7 has left off.

Resident Evil 7 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Windows, and Switch.

Until Dawn



If you're looking for a video game with a rich & perplexing storyline, then this is for you. Until Dawn is an interactive horror story that follows eight friends, and one of them is a cold-blooded & avenge-thirsty killer.

What makes this game unique is that there is no bad ending to this story. As a player, you tailor how the game shapes and ends with the options that you choose. That said, you're free to retry the game once you're done to explore other branches of the story.

Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent



Next is Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a classic 2010 survival horror game. Set in 1839, you are Daniel, a young man who remembers nothing about his past but is determined to find out who did it.

A direct sequel, Amnesia: Rebirth, is set for a release on October 20th this year. Any fan of horror games should tune into this.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is available on Windows, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4.

Little Nightmares



Lastly, we have puzzle-filled Little Nightmares. Although it may look like a platformer game, Little Nightmares has all the elements to spook its players.

Little Nightmares is set around a young, yellow raincoat-wearing girl named Six and her attempts to escape the Maw. A sequel, Little Nightmares 2, is set for a release this year.

Little Nightmares is available on PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Switch, and Stadia.

