Remothered Broken Porcelain: Release Date, Character Details, & Everything We Know So Far

Remothered: Broken Porcelain from Modus Games and Stormind Games is coming on October 13th for the spookiest time of the year.

Broken Porcelain has seen numerous release dates. Modus & Stormind initially planned for an August 25th release during GamesRadar's Future Games Show last June.

However, the devs decided to delay the game until October 20th due 'to the current global situation.'

Fortunately, the devs came with another message this week. They announced that Broken Porcelain would be ready for the public on October 13th, seven days earlier.

"While moving dates forward isn't common, we'd like to allow horror fans to get their hands on Broken Porcelain early," said Shane Bierwith. He's the vice president of global marketing at Modus Games, via Gematsu.

"So, players can have more time to experience all the great games releasing around Halloween."

Remothered Broken Porcelain New Features

As an interactive horror video game, Broken Porcelain brings stealth mechanisms in a way that no other game does. To survive the night, players will have to know when to run, hide, or fight for their lives.

Complex puzzles, daunting original scores, and beautifully-rendered cinematics will also make a return to the game.

Here's the full round-up of its new features, via Steam.

Thrilling Psychological Plot. The award-winning cult classic Remothered returns in Broken Porcelain, the perfect entry point for new fans discovering the franchise as well as series veterans craving additional lore surrounding the events and characters of Tormented Fathers.

The award-winning cult classic Remothered returns in Broken Porcelain, the perfect entry point for new fans discovering the franchise as well as series veterans craving additional lore surrounding the events and characters of Tormented Fathers. Realistic Survival Horror. The Ashmann Inn is as rich in resources as its dangers. Cautiously scour the environment for items to aid your exploration of unsettling locations that hide grave secrets of a terrifying past.

The Ashmann Inn is as rich in resources as its dangers. Cautiously scour the environment for items to aid your exploration of unsettling locations that hide grave secrets of a terrifying past. Intense Stealth Gameplay. Roam among the shadows of Ashmann Inn and use everything at your disposal to distract enemies for a resourceful escape.

Roam among the shadows of Ashmann Inn and use everything at your disposal to distract enemies for a resourceful escape. Investigate and Escape. Challenging puzzles, expanded lore, and a haunting soundtrack by composer Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) transforms the dark and gloomy atmosphere into a terrifying experience that will haunt players well after the game is over.

Challenging puzzles, expanded lore, and a haunting soundtrack by composer Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) transforms the dark and gloomy atmosphere into a terrifying experience that will haunt players well after the game is over. Captivating Characters. The roster of charismatic characters grows as fan favorites return to meet all the new additions to the cast inspired by the protagonists of horror classics.

The roster of charismatic characters grows as fan favorites return to meet all the new additions to the cast inspired by the protagonists of horror classics. Real-Time Cinematics. In a series first, fully animated real-time cinematics will breathe new life into the characters and world of Remothered for an unprecedented level of immersion.

Story So Far



If you're new to the franchise, the developers have recently released a trailer titled 'Story So Far.'

The trailer sums up all the events in the Remothered timeline that lead to Broken Porcelain.

"The synopsis details a young girl named Celeste's disappearance while summarizing the events within Remothered: Tormented Fathers, outlining the inquisitive Rosemary Reed's search for answers and the troubling truths she's uncovered," the trailer summarizes, via Gematsu & Modus Games.

The game serves as a sequel and prequel to the previous Tormented Fathers, released in 2018.

"The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily," writes the game's synopsis on Steam.

"Its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls."

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is coming on October 13th on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows for $29.99.

