The Last of Us Part 2 Guide: 5 Deadly Tactics to Help You Effectively Kill the Infected

The Last of Us Part 2 guide is needed when your universe is swarmed with Infected creatures and armed thugs around the corner. In this list, we're guiding you on how to take them down efficiently.

Although it's been almost four months since The Last of Us Part 2 hit the stores, there's no harm in coming back to Ellie's odyssey of revenge.

Whether you're new to the franchise or a long-time avid fan, these five tips will come in handy.

The Last of Us 2 Guide: Loot & Craft

Looting and crafting play an essential aspect of your success in The Last of Us Part 2. You can obtain items like bandages, Shiv, smoke bombs, and explosive arrows through crafting.

That said, you have to take your time to loot and craft whenever you can. The capacity of your backpack is limited, and you don't want to clog it by stockpiling items that you can quickly transform into something else.

Whether you play as Ellie or Abby, you may want to look out for loot boxes and safes to gather parts & supplements.

Make Use of Bottles & Bricks

Bottles and bricks are scattered all over the place in The Last of Us universe to ease up your journey. Both of them serve as a perfect tool of disguise & distraction.

To endure and survive, make use of bottles & bricks. Always make sure to bring one whenever you proceed from one building/area to another.

Pro tips: bottles are better than bricks. Although you can throw bricks directly at your opponent for an easy melee kill, you can use bottles to eliminate anyone except for clickers quietly.

Know Your Exit Route

Knowing your exit strategy can be beneficial in The Last of Us. Wherever you go to kill armed humans or Infected creatures, you'll have to know where to run when things go south.

If you fail, quit that strategy and plan another one. Use different routes and different weapons. This point leads us to the next one.

Run & Hide

Sure, The Last of Us Part 2 is a game that relies on stealth mechanism, but you can still run if nothing pans out the way you plan it.

However, before you run, make sure to know where the best place to cover. You don't want to keep running and running. You need to stop and cover at one point to reload your weapon, craft some items, and apply for bandages.

Lastly, Tweak Your Difficulty Setting

Lastly, tweak your difficulty setting if you don't see any way out after several trial-and-error attempts. If you're currently on 'Hard,' you can try 'Normal' and revert it once you've passed the level.

At the end of the day, playing a game should be a fun activity to do, not a controller-breaking experience. It's a single-player game, so there's no shame in it!

