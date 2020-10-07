5 Blockbusters You Must Play if You Loved Resident Evil 3: Remake

Resident Evil 3: Remake is a must-have for every avid fan of the horror genre, and so are these titles.

The game centers Jill Valentine, a STAR operative member, during the collapse of Raccoon City one night in 1998. Its original game, titled Resident Evil: Nemesis, was released back in 1999.

While we're waiting for the upcoming Resident Evil: Village starring Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters, why don't we sit back and enjoy some of these blockbuster titles too? Take a look at our game recommendations!

The Last of Us (2013)







GOTY-winning Last of Us is a story of how far one would go to protect the people they love.

Twenty years after the Outbreak Day that killed his daughter, Joel Miller works as a hunter. To survive, Joel must loot, kill, and run until he meets Ellie, a 14-year-old girl. Together, they share a unique and turbulent bond.

Naughty Dog & Sony released The Last of Us in 2013 exclusively for PS4. The sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, hit the stores in June 2020.

Until Dawn (2015)







If you are a fan of a rich and branching storyline, then Until Dawn is for you. Until Dawn centers eight teenagers in the middle of the snowy Blackwood Mountain. They are there to celebrate an anniversary, but little did they know that a serial killer is coming after them.

In the game, there are wrong and right choices. You choose the fate of all the eight characters. They all can survive, or they can all die. It depends on your choices.

Sony released Until Dawn exclusively for PS4 in 2015.

Days Gone (2019)







Days Gone is an open-world survival game. Set in zombified Oregon, former US army and vice president of a motorcycle club, Deacon St. John, must deal with his past. However, a light at the end of the tunnel comes, and finding his missing wife is the only thing that keeps him alive.

Bend Studio released Days Gone exclusively on PS4.

Outlast 2 (2017)







In Outlast 2, you're a small-time investigative journalist, Blake Langermann, and you're trapped in the middle of a village swarming with members of a dangerous cult. The only thing you have in mind is to find and save your wife.

Unlike the four games on this list, you can not fight. The only choices you have are to run, hide, or die.

Red Barrels released Outlast 2 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2017.

Our #1 Game Recommendation: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999)







Lastly, there is no better game to play if you liked Resident Evil 3: Remake that is better than one of the original games: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

You can see our favorite femme fatale, Jill Valentine, when she was first introduced to the world. Several levels that didn't make to the remake version are also playable in the OG RE3.

Capcom released Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on PS1, PC, Dreamcast, and GameCube.

