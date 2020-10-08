Amnesia Rebirth: Everything We Know So Far

Amnesia Rebirth is on the horizon, and here's everything we know so far about the sequel of the classic horror game.

The first Amnesia title, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, was released back in 2010. That time, let 's-play YouTubers started to make a name for themselves, and Amnesia was a marvel that played a massive part in that.

Without further ado, let's dig into what the upcoming Amnesia Rebirth has to offer!

Amnesia Rebirth: New Features

As a survival horror game, Amnesia Rebirth has all the elements to spook its players.

According to its official Steam page, the previous title's first-person view will make Amnesia Rebirth comeback. This mechanism will let the players experience Amnesia's horrifying universe in a way where they could relate to the protagonist.

"We've built the game by evolving the systems and mechanics of the old one, and we've approached it as a completely new story, but have kept going back to the original game to sync up on the atmosphere and feel," creative director Thomas Grip told GamingBolt.

Perplexing puzzles and a fully-revamped map will satisfy your need for a horrifying intensity of Amnesia. In this game, your sources will be highly limited, so you'll have to make the most out of them.

"In certain aspects, Rebirth is also more of traditional survival horror than SOMA was, with a strong focus on mixing puzzles and monster encounters," Grip told GamingBolt further.

"What I think makes Rebirth special is just the sheer variety of these activities and how deeply they all connect to the story."

Storyline

In this game, you're Tasi Trianon. One day in 1937, after a fatal crash in the middle of the Algerian desert, you lose your memories, and you have to unravel the mystery of the place you're stuck in.

Personal terror, pain, suffering, and haunting emotional scars serve as the game's main antagonist. Tasi must try to find her missing links in the middle of no-man land.

"While she is making discoveries about the past, the story is about her present," Ian Thomas, the game's co-writer, told GamingBolt.

"She is an ordinary person thrown into extraordinary circumstances and much of the game is about finding out how she copes with that."

Release Date & Supported Consoles

Frictional Games will release Amnesia Rebirth on October 20 for $29.99 on PS4 and PC via Steam, PlayStation Store, GOG, and Epic Store. 10& discount will be applicable for pre-order purchases made until October 21.

Xbox One and next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X are coming 'in a few months' after the PS4 version.

Are you hyped for Amnesia Rebirth during the spookiest time of the year? If so, check out our recommendations for games to play in this Halloween season!

Read also:

Worst Video Games Ever: 5 Titles That Fans Want Everyone to Forget About Their Franchise

FIFA 21 Career Mode Guide: 5 European Sleeping Giants You Have to Try to Manage

Crash Bandicoot 4: Irwin Family Endorses The Game In A Creative Ad Featuring Real-Life Bandicoot