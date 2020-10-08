Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: Rambo, Rain, & Mileena Are Coming November 17

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will see an impressive expansion pack this November, including the legendary character from the 1980s, Rambo. Actor Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Rambo. His last appearance as the chaotic character was in 2019 in Rambo: Last Blood.

Some familiar faces, like Rain and Mileena, are also coming as a part of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC.

In Mortal Kombat 11, Rambo will have his first-ever look from First Blood. Rambo wields the infamous M60 machine gun on the reveal trailer.

Quoting PlayStation Blog, Mileena will have 'razor-sharp claws' along with her 'traditional sais.' The franchise's sex symbol is one of the base roosters from the last title, Mortal Kombat X, which was released back in 2015.

Rain was not playable in Mortal Kombat X, and fans are more than eager to find their man in action for the first time again.

This isn't the first time a Mortal Kombat game features a cross-over fictional character. DC Comics' Joker, Terminator T-800, RoboCop, and Spawn are featured in the game's original Kombat Pack expansion.

Who Is Rambo?



If you're not already familiar, Rambo is a fictional character, well known in the 1980s and the 1990s. Played by Sylvester Stallone, John Rambo joined the US army and was drafted to Vietnam. Years and years of endless war have driven him into post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rambo tried his best to retire from war and violence in general, but it seemed like he could never escape his past.

John Rambo appears in several movies: First Blood (1982), First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). Rambo also appears in video games, including his very own Rambo: The Video Game in 2014.

Last year, Stallone expressed his interest in exploring the young Rambo character arc, as ScreenRant reported. So, here's hoping for more Rambo prequels.

Where to Order Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate?

To get Kombat Pack 2 featuring Rambo, Mileena, and Rain, you have to own a copy of Mortal Kombat 11, whether it's through the PlayStation Store or any game retailer. As SlashGear reported, the expansion pack will cost 15 USD.

You can also pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which will start on October 15 for 60 USD. Pre-ordering MK11 Ultimate will give you access to the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and the Aftermath Expansion pack featuring RoboCop, Sheeva, & Fujin.

If you're looking for a next-gen appearance on the upcoming PS5, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is upgradable to PS5 with 4k support, well-revamped frame rates, and enhanced graphics for no cost. It also supports cross-play, which means PS4 and PS5 players can match against each other.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Switch, and Stadia. While pre-order for Ultimate starts on October 15, a version of next-gen consoles will arrive upon availability.

