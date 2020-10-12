Out of Reach: Treasure Royale | Everything We Know So Far

Out of Reach: Treasure Royale is such a unique game. Not only does it incorporate classic battle-royal mechanism, but it also combines it with the world of pirates.

In Out of Reach, you're a ruthless pirate in the Golden Age of Piracy who only cares for money and fortune. Sail your way through the open sea, dark jungle, and dark caves, and loot for treasures!

Read also: Worst Video Games Ever: 5 Titles That Fans Want Everyone to Forget About Their Franchise

What Features Does Out of Reach Treasure Royale Offer?

Out of Reach is a social game, meaning that you will need to team up with three friends or hop on randomly generated teams online to start sailing. You can also go alone if you want, but a long journey is always worth sharing. As a crew, you'll have to know when to loot, when to deal with enemies, and hunt treasures.

The game also offers a wide variety of weapons. Hard armories, like mortars and hand cannons, can be used to destroy your enemies' ships. You start your journey with a sword and ten cannonballs, but they will never be enough. Find loot boxes and weapons to help you survive. 25 to 99 pirates are more than ready to take you down.

Just like any other battle royal games, the map in Out of Reach also keeps shrinking. Make sure to have the best weapons and ships at your disposal!

What makes Out of Reach so unique is that it gives you the freedom to fight after eliminated. You can still hop on the battle as a skeleton pirate while you're waiting for your friends to summon your revival.

On the 7sq mi (20km²) ocean, your life depends on your ship, so it's up to you to customize it. Several items, like your crew's flag, skin, and sails colors, can be chosen from the Customize option.

Read also: Ghost of Tsushima Saved Files on PS4 Will Be Playable on PS5, Developers Confirm.

Where to Download Out of Reach

Out of Reach Treasure Royale is now available for beta testers. To take part in the event, sign in to your Steam account and participate here. The full-game release date is set on October 14th.

To run the game, you need at least Intel Dual-Core 2.4 GHz or AMD Dual-Core Athlon 2.5 GHz with 8 GB RAM, 15 GB storage NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or equivalent.

However, for a better experience, Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD Phenom II X4 940 or better, 12 GB RAM, 20 GB storage, and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphic card or equivalent are mandatory. On top of that, as an online-based game, a steady connection is also a must.

Out of Reach Treasure Royale is available on PC through Steam, and it's coming on October 14th. It is proudly a product of Space Boat Studios and PlayWay S.A.

Read also: iPhone 12 Launch Event: Leaks, Pricing, Specs, and Everything We Know So Far