iPhone 12 Launch Event: Leaks, Pricing, Specs, and Everything We Know So Far

It's that time of the year again because the newest iPhone is finally coming. Although it only feels like yesterday that Apple released iPhone 11 with three oddly-placed cameras, Apple is coming with another product of their iPhone lineup.

So, what can we expect from this virtual event?

iPhone 12 Launch Event: When and Where to Watch?

Although the product's name is yet to be confirmed, the 'iPhone 12' seems highly likely. Trusted leaker Kang predicted that there would be new iPhone models to be announced on October 13.

Previously, as AppleTrack reported, Kang has accurately predicted Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) events, making him a reliable source for Apple's leaks.

According to the site, Kang scores a 97.8% accuracy from 46 rumors and shares the info on Weibo, the microblogging site.

Besides the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple will reportedly reveal HomePod mini at the event. The 3.3-inches tall-smart speaker will cost $99 and embrace the S5 processor.

To watch the iPhone 12 Launch Event, you can tune into Apple's official YouTube channel and set your reminder at Apple Event - October 13 at 10 AM PDT. Or, you can also watch the event on Apple's official website.

iPhone 12 Specifications

According to The Verge, as the product's name suggests, an iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch display, available in black, white, red, blue, and green.

The original iPhone 12 will adopt a 6.1-inch display while the 'Pro' version comes with a fully-revamped telephoto camera, 4x optical zoom, ultrawide angle, and a Lidar sensor.

Lastly, an iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in gold, silver, graphite, and blue, with an additional 6x optical zoom.

All four options will come with 5G support, dual-camera, and the Super Retina XDR feature. Storage options will clock between 64 to 256 gigabytes.

Speaking to GQ, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, believes that it is committed to reducing its e-waste.

"We're fortunate that people buy a lot of Apple products, so we know that the decisions we make in this regard are going to have an enormous impact," he said, which many believe that this may indicate the absence of the phone's charger.

iPhone 12 Pricing

Kang believes that the brand new iPhones will cost somewhat between $699 to $1,099.

An iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch display will start at $699, and the preorder begins from November 6 to 7. October 16th or 17th is the preorder dates for the original iPhone 12 ($799) and iPhone 12 Pro ($1,099), while the 'Pro Max' version will be available for early purchasers on November 13th or 14th.

Do you plan to get an iPhone 12 when they become available?

