Fortnite Daredevil Cup: How to Get the Skin For Free (And Everything You Need to Know About)

The Fortnite Daredevil Cup is finally here, and this how get the Daredevil skin for free.

Besides obtaining the Daredevil skin a week before its initial release, Fortnite's latest competition offers players a chance to secure a spot at a final $1,000,000 tournament on November 21. As PC Gamer reported, there will undoubtedly be a lot of competition in this.

When & How to Get the Daredevil Skins?

The competition will kick-off on October 14, although the developer is yet to announce the exact hour.

To win the skin, you need to team up with two friends and at a certain level in the Fortnite Daredevil Cup. Each region sets a different standard, so make sure to know what rank you have to be.

Quoting PC Gamer, here's the detail of the ranks.

North America East: 1st to 500th place

North America West: 1st to 200th place

Europe: 1st to 800th place

Brazil: 1st to 200th place

Asia: 1st to 100th place

Oceania: 1st to 100th place

Middle East: 1st to 100th place

Finishing the 1st will give you 100 points, 2nd gets 50 points, 3rd to 4th obtains 25 points, and 5th to 8th only guarantees you 15 points. However, for those who finish from 9th to 16th, they will be subject to 5 points.

Will There By Any Related Event?

The answer is yes. As Fortnite Intel reported, the Daredevil Cup is the first of four cups in the Marvel KO Super Series. It means that the likes of Ghost Rider, Venom, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther may come sooner than expected.

"This "Daredevil Cup" is a part of tournaments series called "SUPER SERIES", we will get 3 more tournaments next that will POSSIBLY feature the 3 other skins in the comic.. (Venom, Black Panther..)," trustworthy Fortnite data-miner HYPEX tweeted.

HYPEX has 1.2 million followers on Twitter. HYPEX is also a well-renowned Fortnite content creator on YouTube with 1.39 subscribers. That said, it's safe to say that the information is valid.

What Would Happen If I Didn't Win?

If you didn't get a chance to secure a spot on the required ranks, you could still get your Daredevil skin several days after the event.

According to HYPEX, the skin will arrive at the shop on October 17, and the official price range is yet to be announced. However, given that such hype surrounds this event, be prepared to cost an arm and a leg to purchase this skin.

"The Daredevil outfit will be in the Item Shop on the 17th!," the account tweeted.

Learn more about the event from Epic Games here. To read the full official rules, click on this link.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile. A version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox One is in development.

