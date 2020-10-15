Google Pixel 5: Here are Really Awesome Tips and Tricks for Everyone

The Google Pixel 5 doesn't stress that much on being the best when it comes to specs. Instead, the company aims to make it price competitive. This resulted to the phone being quite cheaper compared to other smartphones from established brands like Apple and Samsung.

It may not have all the bells and whistles of other top-tier phones of 2020 but Pixel Phones have always been known to include features that are unique and helpful. Consequently, the Pixel 5 has these tricks that are really helpful and contribute to the overall Android usage experience.

Google Pixel 5: Delivering usability at a lesser price

Now Playing

This is one of the best features of Pixel Phones. Now Playing listens continuously for any music that is currently playing in the background. It then identifies it and saves the record for reference. Unlike similar apps like Shazam, Now Playing can fully work offline.

If you're a long-time fan and user of Pixel Phones, you'd be happy to know that Now Playing will be having a comeback in the Pixel 5. If you're new to Pixel Phones, you should definitely check this awesome feature out.

On-screen Google Assistant Gesture

Starting with the Pixel 2, the Google Assistant can be started by just squeezing the sides of the phone. Google calls this Active Edge. However, the Google Pixel 5 no longer has this feature. There's still the option to invoke the "Ok Google" voice command to start the Assistant though.

But if you're not a fan of this approach, there's always the on-screen gesture. Whatever you're doing on your Pixel 5, just swipe up from either the left or right corner of its display. This will start the Google Assistant command. There'll be a tiny vibration and a pop-up window of the Assistant will show up asking you how it could be of help.

Extreme Battery Saver

Most smartphones nowadays offer a battery-saving power option. If yours doesn't come with one, there are many apps that can automate lowering your phone's display and even lowering its processor's speed to save on precious battery life.

The Google Pixel 5 takes it up a notch with its Extreme Battery Saver mode. With it, the company claims you can get up to 48 hours of usage before your battery hits zero. This works by giving you the option to nominate apps that you'll only be using up until the time you have access to a nearby power outlet. Everything else is disabled until you turn off the feature.

It's not really suggested to use Extreme Battery Saver mode all the time but during times of near-(battery)-death experience, this feature is really a handy one to have.

Reverse Wireless Charging

This isn't something you'd always be doing but it's a cool feature nonetheless. The Google Pixel 5 is the first in the lineup to support reverse wireless charging. Once this nifty feature is enabled, you can simply place other Qi-enabled devices on the back of your Pixel 5 to charge them up. It isn't that fast, but it's still fairly usable.

