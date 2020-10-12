PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Sony's Own PS5, Anyone?

PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro? It all started with the base model of the PS4. Like previous iterations of Sony's venerable gaming console, the PS4 underwent various revisions. Nowadays, the choices usually come down to just basically two. If you want to jump into the Japanese company's gaming ecosystem, you are often left with choosing between getting the Slim or Pro version. But which one suits you, your gear, and your gaming habits? Read on for more information.

Read also: DDR5 Memory Modules are (Possibly) Coming Next Year

PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro: Both are ok, sort of

Let's start off by saying that regardless of which one you choose; you can never go wrong. Sony has always released a slim version of its gaming console as part of its product-refresh approach. There aren't that much changes save except for the overall smaller size. The big picture is, if you want to get the best features and functions of the PS4, the immediate choice is going for the PS4 Pro. However, there are still other factors to consider that's why other users still prefer the Slim version instead.

Let's begin with the power consumption. The company claims that the new PS4 consumes a maximum of 165 watts. This looks impressive when considering that the first PS4 can consume a maximum of 250 watts. Given the same tasks, this means that the PS4 Slim will require less power. This equates to a much cheaper electricity bill especially if you're into the habit of leaving your gaming console on idle if you've got other things to do at the moment.

Read also: Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD Review: Amazingly Classy, Powerful, and Feature-Packed

When it comes to this "PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro" debate, one factor that always comes up is the latter's support for 4K gaming. However, not all 4K TVs support High Dynamic Range or HDR. And not everyone, because of budget constraints or other reasons, plans of owning a 4K-capable display.

Lastly, if you plan to get yourself a PS4 system, you need to consider the device's storage. Even if you plan to build your game library using physical discs, these games' updates are still saved on your console's hard drive. The challenge of storing as many games as possible gets harder once you download digital games since these get saved on your PS4's hard drive one-hundred percent. If you plan to do either of these, getting a 2TB version of the PS4 Pro is the route you should take.

PS5, anyone?

With Sony planning to release its latest generation of gaming consoles anytime soon, it's really tempting to just wait for the PS5 to become available. Yes, compared to all versions of the PS4, the PS5 is significantly much more powerful and feature-packed. Yet, once you consider factors such as pricing and availability, the "PS4 Slim vs PS4 Pro" won't be a debate anymore but rather a question of which one you'll just be getting once the PS5 gets more mainstream.

Read also: Garmin Venu Sq: Superbly Tinier and More Affordable for Everyone