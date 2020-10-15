Want a Free PS5? Burger King & Sony Are Giving Away 1,000 Consoles

The age of brand-new next-gen consoles is on the horizon, and Burger King & Sony are teaming up to give away 1.000 free PS5!

To enter the giveaway, head over to Burger King's official website at BK.com. When you've spent over $5 on any BK order, you'll get a token that qualifies you for the draw. Enter the token on the website during the campaign run from October 15 to November 22.

With that being said, the more burgers you eat, the higher your chances are of winning a PS5.

Or, if Burger King isn't your cup of tea, you can also participate by mailing your full name, address, email, phone number, birth month, and birth year on a 3x5 card to Realtime Media, Attn: Sony Scratch to Win, 200 Four Falls Corporate Center, Suite 130, Conshohocken, PA 19428 for a chance to win.

Besides 1.000 PS5 consoles, the company is also giving away 2.000 copies of Demon's Soul remake, 2.000 others of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and 1,000 codes of a 3-months PS Plus subscription, GameSpot reported.

To read the rules, click this link.

PS5 Prices, Specification, & Release Date

PS5 comes in two editions, the Digital Edition and the Disc Edition. As the name suggests, the Digital Edition comes with no disc support, and it starts from $399. The Disc Edition, however, starts from $499.

The same hardware assists each edition. To support 4K resolution, PS5 is supported by8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5 GHz, 16GB GDDR6/256-bit RAM, 448GB/s, customizable 825GB SSD, and RDNA 2 - 10.28 TFLOPs. Although an 825GB SSD storage isn't that big for a PlayStation console nowadays, you are free to upgrade it.

PS5 Digital & Disc will hit the stores on November 12 for the US, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and Australia. The rest of the world will see the powerful console on November 19. Sony had selected several lucky fans for pre-orders.

Several newly-released and upcoming games, like FIFA 21 and Far Cry 6, give away an edition for next-gen consoles for free for anyone who purchases a PS4 version of the game.

On top of that, PS5 will support backward compatibility, meaning that you can still access and play your PS4 digital and physical games on PS5.

If you're still contemplating about purchasing a brand new PS5 when it's available or sticking to your good old PS4, click on this link and answer these questions.

Taco Bell x Microsoft Xbox

On the other hand, Sony's competitor, Microsoft, partnered up with Taco Bell to give away free Xbox Series X consoles for the fourth year in a row.

As GameSpot reported, the promo ran from September 24. The two big players in the gaming and fast food industry teamed up a decade ago to release the original Xbox.

Good luck!

