Black Mirror: 5 Blockbuster Shows & Documentaries That Are Just As Shocking (& Where to Watch Them)

Black Mirror is such a messy dystopian world, to begin with. These four shows & one docu-series will deliver the same thrilling experience.

In each season, Black Mirror episodes center around the alarming consequences & unanticipated consequences of technology. Indeed, it is a wake-up call for everyone. It shows us how our man-made technology could create a much bigger problem than we could ever imagine.

If you enjoy Black Mirror and its interactive spin-off Bandersnatch, look no further! We have four blockbuster shows & one mind-blowing documentary that will serve you just that.

Don't F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Don't F*ck With Cats is a docu-series about how a narcissistic, mentally-unhinged person could become the country's number-one wanted man just behind his laptop's screen.

It follows the story of several internet ninjas & their attempt to crack down on Luka Magnotta. If you're not familiar, Magnotta is a serial killer who murdered an international student back in 2012. He mailed his victim's hands and feet to elementary schools & party offices!

Where to watch? Netflix.

Mr. Robot

Hailed as one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time, Mr. Robot follows Elliot, played by Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody). Elliot is a cybersecurity engineer at day, but he's tasked by a mysterious hacktivist group to destroy the company he protects at night.

Directed by real-life hackers, Mr. Robot is the closest thing we can get to the real-life world of the hacking industry. That said, it's something every sci-fi fan should not miss.

Where to watch? USA Network.

The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma gathers several ex-employees of the big dogs in the tech game from Google, Twitter, Instagram, etc., to reveal the underlying danger behind your screen.

If you're not paying for the product, you're the product. The Social Dilemma details how our psychological behaviors while browsing these apps are currently being monitored. Our data are sold to paid advertisers; hence you see those targeted ads whenever you browse something. Eerie? Yes.

Where to watch? Netflix.

Westworld

Westworld is a sci-fi, dystopian show with a few Western vibes sprinkled on it. It's a dark journey that is set at the intersection between the near-future & the reimagined past.

Westworld is an amusement park filled with androids where every appetite, no matter how illicit it is, no longer faces the consequences. Westworld has three seasons, meaning that you're not left too far behind.

Where to watch? HBO.

Humans

Lastly, we have Humans from the same network that aired the first few seasons of Black Mirror. If you loved Detroit: Become Human on PS4, this one may poke your interest.

Humans focuses on how AI & robot intertwine with human's lives. It's set in the parallel present where 'Synth,' a type of android servant, is a must-have in every family. It's interesting how this will pan out, given that the current development of robots is highly impressive. Can humans share their lives with a machine?

Where to watch? AMC.

