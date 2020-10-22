OG Fire Emblem Game Will Be Coming to Nintendo on December 4

Here's some good news for Fire Emblem fans: the original 1990 game is coming to Nintendo Switch this December.

Just today, the Japanese company announced a surprise release of the game, as reported by GamesRadar+. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light is coming to the console for the franchise's 30th anniversary. It will start from December 4 until March 31. 2021. on the Nintendo eShop for only $5.99.

The game's anniversary edition will come with a replica Game Box, instruction booklet, map, 222-page Legacy of Archanea deluxe hardbound art book, replica Game Pak art piece, game sleeve, digital game download, and a mini Nintendo power collectible. Launching also on the same date, the anniversary version will start at $49.99 only.

"The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters," Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick Chavez took to Nintendo's official blog.

"Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone."

Will There Be New Features In The OG Fire Emblem Game?

The short answer is no, but yes. No, because this Fire Emblem game will exactly replicate the feels and the vibes of what the game looked like back in the 1990s. That said, there won't be any graphic enhancement because everything will be in retro.

Yes, because there will still be a modern touch to this classic game, you can choose over 50 playable characters. Each character brings a unique skill set that defines their craft on the table. The game will also feature a save state and rewind mechanism, and they let you tailor the challenge and undo your mistakes.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light follows the story of a humble refugee Marth and his journey to becoming the hero of Archanea. Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and many other allies are more than ready to help you.

Watch the trailer here.

Not the First Time

That said, this will be the first time Western fans got their hands on the game, and it looks promising. The previous à la-retro Nintendo games, Super Mario Bros 35 and the Super Mario 3D All-Stars trilogy, met with a warm welcome from the fans. This game will likely replicate its success.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 4. As we've previously stated, the standard version starts from $5.99, and the collector edition costs $49.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

