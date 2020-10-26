Halloween Sale: Humble Bundle and Epic Games Are Cutting Prices for These Blockbuster Games

Halloween sales are finally here. For the spookiest time of the year, Humble Bundle Store and Epic Games are slashing prices for these blockbuster horror and action games on PC.

Although this season's Halloween may feel a little bit different than the usual tradition, video games are always there to entertain you and your loved ones.

However, this is only for PC gamers. If you're on PS4, head over this link to Sony PlayStation's latest Halloween deals, including Days Gone, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, and many more.

Whether you're all in for hunting the undead or you're in a mood for some good action-packed games, here are the top bargains that you should never miss from each platform. Be prepared to get spooked out!

Humble Bundle's Halloween Sale

Humble Bundle offers a slashed price for the highly anticipated remake of the 1998 and 1999 horror hits Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. To follow Leon, Claire, Jill, and Carlos's story, Humble Bundle gives a 50 percent discount ($19.99 and $29.99, respectively).

The 'Gold Edition' of the award-winning Metro Exodus and Dying Light sells at $22.09 and $17.99, respectively. Then, there are other scary titles, including Dead by Deadlight, Carrion, and 7 Days to Die.

If you're not into horror games, Humble Bundle also grants you 75 percent off on any Hitman game: Blood Money, Codename 47, Contracts, Silent Assassin, and Absolution. The Game of the Year edition of Tomb Raider also costs less than $5, which is definitely a bargain.

Humble Bundle's Halloween Sale ends on November 1, and a small portion of the sales will go to charity. Check out the full list here.

Epic Games' Halloween Sale

Epic Games lets you save up to 75 percent on triple-A games, including Rockstar's Western-themed magnum opus, Red Dead Redemption 2. The 2018 game costs only $30.14 from the original $44.99 price.

You can also Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, which was available for free on Epic last May, for only $12.49. Death Stranding for $41.29, Rainbow Six Siege for $7.59, Mafia II for $5.49 Mafia III for $7.14, and The Walking Dead for $11.39 are the bargains you do not want to miss.

Only a handful of survival and horror games are featured, like Metro Exodus, Hellfire, Alan Wake, The Wolf Among Us, Vampyr, the Amnesia series, and Layers of Fears.

Epic Games Halloween Sale ends on November 5. Some other deals may be catching your eyes, so it's worth looking here.

