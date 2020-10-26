Facebook Cloud Gaming Service: Everything We Know So Far

Unlike its competitors, the Facebook cloud gaming service is only available for its existing apps, like Asphalt 9 and WWE Supercard.

Facebook Vice President Jason Rubin recently took to Facebook Gaming's blog to reveal the company's small step in the cloud gaming world. Rubin promised not to 'under-deliver' and 'overpromise' anything, as the service still has a long way to go.

The goal is to keep you engaged with Facebook, not to sell you ads even though it may feature some unskippable ads in exchange for in-game currencies.

"We give away a lot of stuff for free because that is a business for us," writes Rubin. "Don't undervalue just having people engage with communities on Facebook. That is what we do."

What Games Will Be Featured on Facebook Cloud Gaming Service?

Facebook is not crazy about securing blockbuster titles like Stadia or Luna. Instead, the company chooses accessible free-to-play titles to pick on your daily.

The company wanted to start from free games, although they're not entirely closing a possibility to feature premium games later.

"Cloud gaming is about expanding the types of games we already offer," he wrote.

"We'll start with the format people enjoy playing on Facebook: free-to-play games."

That said, Facebook Gaming is not going to replace PCs and consoles as the public's favorite gaming systems. Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA Tour Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur's Tale, and WWE SuperCard are the first few games to be introduced later this week. Dirt Bike Unchained and other titles are set in the upcoming weeks.

How Does It Work?

The experience is pretty similar to how we usually play Facebook games. It won't make too much difference except that it has a much more dedicated server and the ability to tie to your Facebook account.

"No special hardware or controllers needed; your hands are the controller since we're launching with native mobile games. And you can play these games with a mouse and keyboard on desktop," said Rubin.

With over 300 million players, Facebook's cloud gaming service could be a real force if it's handled well.

Unfortunately, Facebook's cloud gaming service is not available for iOS yet, but users are always free to access it through third-party browsers like Safari or Google Chrome. It's only available for web and Android users from the US, and the beta will be launched through this link.

Although it's yet to be confirmed, there may be some connection between the cloud service and Facebook Gaming, a streaming platform à la Twitch. It's interesting how this will intertwine.

Are you excited about Facebook's cloud gaming service? Could this be an up-and-coming real force in the gaming industry? Who knows.

