The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Is Coming to Netflix Soon

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is coming to Netflix on November 5, along with some other great titles.

Radio Times reported that Keanu Reeves-starred Sponge on the Run was supposedly released this spring. However, it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Instead, as the franchise's holder, Paramount decided to switch to streaming platforms and premium digital rental services like Netflix and CBS All Access.

"This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021," said Marc DeBevoise, the president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital.

However, this release date is only exclusive for the UK and international fans. Fans in the US are safe to expect the movie released on premium digital rental services in 2021 before landing on CBS All Access.

"We welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible," said DeBevoise, anticipating the release of the movie for US fans.

Check out the full trailer here.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Synopsis

Sponge on the Run centers around SpongeBob's journey and his sidekick, Patrick, to bring Gary home after the beloved pet was 'snail-napped.'

Together, they must embark on a one-of-a-kind journey to the Lost City of Atlantic to fight King Poseidon. At some point, they even bump into Keanu Reeves. Squidward, Sandy, and Plankton are among the franchise's main characters featured in the movie.

Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke are to reprise their roles as SpongeBob and Patrick, respectively. Rodger Bumpass plays Squidward, Carolyn Lawrence takes on Sandy's parts, and Clancy Brown portrays the greedy Mr. Krab.

Interestingly, Kenny's real-life wife, Jill Talley, is the voice actress behind Karen, Plankton's robotic wife.

Other Titles to Be Released

Luckily, the latest SpongeBob and Patrick adventure is not the only title coming to Netflix to lead up to this year's festive season. Operation Christmas Drop and The Secret: Dare to Dream are also coming to the streaming platform.

However, suppose you're into that mysterious world. In that case, the first season of Paranormal and crime documentary Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? are also eyeing the same release date on Netflix.

Carmel centers on Maria Marta García Belsunce and the bizarre and controversial investigation surrounding her death in Argentina.

Fast forward to November 22, a musical series on legendary singer Dolly Parton is also coming to the platform along with other great titles. Check on the full list here.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is coming to Netflix on November 5 for the UK and international. Fans in the US can expect an early 2021 release on CBS All Access.

