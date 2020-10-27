iPhone 12 Review: What Tech Experts Say About Apple's Newest Product

It's that time of the year again. It feels like yesterday when Apple announced a new iPhone 11 with three oddly-placed cameras, but the new iPhone 12 is here.

Apple announced its newest smartphone, which comes in various editions: Mini, original, Pro, and Pro Max, during the launch event this month (10/13). Each edition comes with 5G support, dual-camera, and the Super Retina XDR feature with storage options ranging from 64 to 256 GB. The price varies from an iPhone 12 Mini ($699), an iPhone 12 ($799), an iPhone 12 Pro ($1,099), and an iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099).

So, what do tech journalists and experts have to say about Apple's newest product? We've rounded them up for you here.

GSM Arena: A 'Future Proof' Phone, But...

GSM Arena praised iPhone 12 for its 5G support. Although not every part of the world supports 5G yet, the coverage will see a massive expansion in five years. A good, reliable phone like iPhone 12 is definitely a wise investment.

However, the publication criticized Apple's decision of not including a charger inside the box. Read the full review here.

XDA Developers: "iPhone 12 Is So Good That I'm Tempted to Switch from My Android."

Ben Sin of XDA believes that iPhone 12 has a more mature look than most Android phones in the market today, with brilliant colors and premium panels. The stereo speakers work wonders. Even though the writer does not play a game that much, iPhone 12's A14 Bionic should definitely hold up the job.

However, the battery life isn't so great, especially while using the 5G coverage. Read the full review here.

Notebook Check: iPhone 12 'Doesn't Stand Out In Terms of Battery Life.'

Another criticism about the battery life came from Vaidyanathan Subramaniam of Notebook Check.

According to the writer, iPhone 12's battery doesn't stand out against its predecessor, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro fell behind the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro in the extended runtime test.

Read the full review here.

Gizmodo: Gorgeous Design and Fantastic Camera

Caitlyn McGarry of Gizmodo calls playing a game and watching videos on the iPhone 12 as 'a freakin' dream.' The colors look rich, vivid, and more dynamic than ever. It's super light with squared-off edges, yet it doesn't feel cheap. Supported by three lenses, the phone produces stunning images.

"If you're upgrading from an older iPhone, the camera quality and performance will blow you away. More importantly, the iPhone 12 is a truly great iPhone that will continue to be good for years to come," said the writer.

Read the full review here.

Tom's Guide: A 'Serious Step Forward,' But 'Not Quite Perfect.'

Adam Ismail of Tom's Guide gives the iPhone 12 three out of five stars. The writer points the lack of a charger in the box and the limited 64 GB storage as the significant deal-breaker but praises the phone for its comprehensive 5G connectivity and the premium design.

Read the full review here.

