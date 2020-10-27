New Feature from Tinder Lets You Video Call Your Potential Match

Tinder, the infamous dating app, now offers a 'face-to-face' video call feature for your potential matches.

As reported by BBC, after receiving a series of positive feedback from early users, Tinder is now ready to launch its Face-to-Face service.

"We're excited to share that our Face to Face feature is rolling out to our global community," said Rory Kozoll, head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder.

The feature lets you video call with anyone you've matched before. While other competitors, like Bumble and Grindr, have already implemented the technology, this is definitely a significant Tinder step as the leading dating app.

Safety First

Tinder is well aware of the alarming threat of creepy and threatening messages, as well as the negative aspects of online dating services. The company takes every precautionary step to make sure its users get the best experience at safety.

To access the Face-to-Face feature, both parties have to agree to opt-in, and it can also be disabled at any time. This is good to add some extra layers of protection for the users.



Keep it PG: No nudity or sexual content.

Keep it clean: No harassment, hate speech, violence, or other illegal activities.

Keep it age-appropriate: No content involving minors.



Just like a phone call, you can still reject a request for a Face-to-Face interaction.

Suppose you start getting creepy and inappropriate calls or videos. In that case, you can always disable the person from contacting you via video chat or even unmatch them.

This isn't the first time Tinder introduced a safety-friendly feature. The app now has its own Safety Center and offensive message detection technology in every language. Photo verification also lets its users spot fake profiles and impersonators.

Tinder In Number

Up to this writing, Tinder is in the top-three of lifestyle apps, according to tracker App Annie. Since its launch in 2012, Tinder has been downloaded more than 340 million times.

Tinder has seen an enormous spark in downloads, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic where everyone is stuck at home and cannot physically meet anyone.

In May, Elie Seidmann, Tinder's then-chief exec, said that the pandemic had shifted the way people used the dating app. A record of three billion swipes on one day was made in March, although there are only six million paid subscribers for its gold service.

Hopefully, Tinder's first-ever foray into video call is built to last. Back in March, Tinder canceled its apocalyptic-themed 'Swipe Night' show out of sensitivity to the current pandemic.

Have you ever tried Tinder Face-to-Face video call? How was your experience?

