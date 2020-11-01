Why do you need basic knowledge about web hosting?

If you plan to create and run a website, then you should consider reading and learning as much as possible about web hosting. Web hosting is the spine of every website. However, people often underestimate its importance as a critical part of the World Wide Web.

All your favorite social media networks, sites, podcasts, videos are up and running thanks to their providers. All their content is located on a server, and the server is connected to the provider. So, if you're on your path to building your first site, you should acquire at least some basic knowledge of how this service functions. You can start by reading a free hosting blog from HowToHosting Guide that offers many tips and reviews of services.

Be in control of your hosting account

This is especially true for people who hire web developers to work on their projects. Even if you have a developer by your side, it's still imperative to control your website.

First of all, your web hosting account should be in your name. This way, you can renew it or adjust it according to your needs. Also, keep in mind that if your developer offers you this service, they are probably reselling an existing service. You should sign up for yourself, and not rely on a single person to take care of your account. A good company has an excellent support team that will help you whenever you have issues.

Another valuable tip is to register your domain name yourself. If you let someone else take over the domain registration process, you leave control in the hands of another person. That person will have access to your website and your email. In other words, you need to buy your domain and renew it on time. By doing so, you protect your brand.

Know your hosting provider and plan

Being in control also means knowing exactly what you are paying for. So, when you choose a provider and a plan, make sure to read its terms and conditions. Many providers advertise unlimited plans, free space or storage, but fail to deliver. To avoid any bad surprises, read the terms, and determine whether the promise of unlimited plans is truthful. Pay attention to the payment and refund section, service cancellation, restrictions, and any hidden fees.

Knowing your plan also means being educated about its aspects, such as bandwidth, storage, security, backup, and support. Bandwidth, for instance, is connected to the speed of your plan. It is the amount of data available to transfer to and from your server monthly. Bandwidth depends on the web page size, the number of visitors, and the number of visited pages. Most providers include a sufficient amount of bandwidth, even with their most affordable plans. Just keep in mind that less bandwidth means a slower website regardless of the internet speed of your visitors.