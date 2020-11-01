Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Father on Her Birthday

Kanye West gave his wife, Kim, a hologram of Robert Kardashian, her deceased father, for her 40th birthday.

Rob, who gained a reputation as a notorious lawyer in the 1990s during the OJ Simpson's trial, passed away in 2003. He married Kris (née Houghton, now Jenner) in 1978 and had four children: Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe.

Rob, now immortalized in holographic form, speaks to Kim, "Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly - you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I am always with you."

During the two-minute and twenty-second video, Rob also reminisces the song they used to dance to, childhood memories, and reminds her how proud he is.

The infamous lawyer also praised Kanye West, calling him "the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the world." That sounds like something Kanye West would say to himself.

Read also: Sports Interactive Announces Handful of Exciting New Features in Football Manager 2021

People's Reaction

Kim took to her Twitter account to share the beautiful gift with the world, and of course, it met with mixed reactions from every corner.

Many people call the post 'tone-deaf,' especially amidst the current pandemic where millions of people couldn't even say goodbye to their loved ones.

"People are starving and being thrown out into the streets. People are dying, and some survive but can't afford the bills from the hospital," @Homewrecker_ tweeted.

Read also: Eating Disorder Charities, Experts Call Out Misleading Diet App Promoted by Apple

A Concerning Issue

Although neither Kanye nor Kim has commented on the gift, a hologram-making company called Kaleida claimed the hologram as one of their products.

According to its website, the international company has previously collaborated with Netflix, O2, Riot Games, Ericsson, WWF, and Yeezy Limited, Kanye West's fashion company.

Kaleida offers from a wide-scale holographic presentation to a small-time venue to its clients worldwide.

Although that gift seems wholesome and the Kardashians reacted positively to it, there is one more final issue. The same technology, which targeted over 680,000 women this year, could be used to spread misinformation and even fake explicit images.

A new report by Sensity's AI confirms that a new, freemium deepfake bot on Telegram has been used by online sex predators to undress women. In only one click, anyone could generate a hyper-realistic explicit image of anyone.

Although it's not as lifelike as Robert's hologram, the two embrace the same technology, which could be alarming if people aren't educated well.

This isn't the first time a famous person gets immortalized in holograms. Rapper Tupac Shakur, who passed away from gunshots in 1996, made his 'come back' during the 2012 Coachella show. Legendary singer Whitney Houston is also leading her posthumous, holographic world tour in 2020.

Read also: Microsoft Teams Sees Record High of 115 Million Daily Users Amid Current Pandemic