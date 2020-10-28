Sports Interactive Announces Handful of Exciting New Features in Football Manager 2021

Football Manager 2021 is on the horizon, and Sports Interactive (SI) has recently taken to Twitter a handful of exciting new features.

As the title suggests, Football Manager 2021 brings the best and most authentic managerial life to your screen. Whether you're all in for the Galacticos, nurturing young talents, or starting from a lower division, FM21 has all the tools you need to become the manager.

Without further ado, let's dig in. Here's every reason to be excited for the new Football Manager 2021.

Read also: New Feature from Tinder Lets You Video Call Your Potential Match

Pre-Game Suspension Warning

Football Manager 2021 now lets you give your players a hands-off warning ahead of a match whenever they're one card away from a ban. It will be much more specific than the usual calm pep talk approach.

Suppose you're the type of manager who applies intense pressure and tight marking against arguably better opponents. In that case, this feature may come in handy.

Celebrating Against Former Teams

Emmanuel Adebayor of Manchester City once scored a goal against his former club, Arsenal. Then, he sprinted to the other half of the pitch just to celebrate in front of his former team's supporters.

This feature is coming to Football Manager 2021. Some players might not celebrate against their former clubs, while others might. With a fully-revamped graphics, this brand-new feature adds up more spices to the game.

Goals & Assists Per-Position

To have a better look at your players and how well they perform, Football Manager 2021 details your players' goals & assists per-position. Match Ratings will be split based on their positions and roles to better look at your players.

Football Manager 2021 features a new xG (Expected Goals) statistic. This implementation helps you determine the creativity of your team's offense.

Read also: Halloween Sale: Humble Bundle and Epic Games Are Cutting Prices for These Blockbuster Games

Social Feed & New Interactions

Social Feed may be the most underused and underlooked aspect of the game, but in FM21, it's crazier than ever. You will now see some fans-driven transfer rumors which come out of nowhere, perfectly replicating real-life transfer rumors.

Sancho to Chelsea? Lingard to West Brom? Cavani to Real Madrid? Who knows.

Besides, you can also congratulate your players on the verge of their landmark appearances on their special days.

Contract Decision Making

You can now ask your players and their agents to speed up their contract renewal decision, perfect for a crazy transfer deadline day. Decision making is arguably the most pivotal aspect of the game, so we have SI to thank for this one.

Football Manager 2021 is coming to PC through Steam and Epic, and Xbox One on November 24. A beta version is coming a week before its full release.

Read also: Microsoft Teams Sees Record High of 115 Million Daily Users Amid Current Pandemic