Car Trader Simulator: Everything We Know So Far

Car Trader Simulator is a unique simulation game from Live Motion and PlayWay. As the game title suggests, it challenges you to create as much profit as you can while trading cars.

Are you a legitimate type of businessman or businesswoman, or are you a sleazy and shady kind? The goal is to make money, and the answer to how to do it is up to you. Choose from legit first-hand cars or use black markets and stolen vehicles to rack up your money.

So, what does Car Trader Simulator offer?

Car Trader Simulator Features

As mentioned above, the game lets you explore both good and bad ways to make your journey to the top. That said, it's up to you if you want to be a law-abiding and responsible dealer or the one who always seeks shortcuts.

Car Trader Simulator has three different difficulty settings: Easy, Medium, and High. The first two are perfect for those who have just started, but you can always tweak it to the latter for more challenges.

Besides, you can also join auctions and aim for the highest bidder. Or, you can also find second-hand rides and repair them.

As your car dealing company grows, you need to hire people and invest in ads too. Find the right employees, but they always cost differently depending on their skillset. To expand your company's wing, spending some cash on TV and newspaper ads is a must.

To manage your employees, the game features a map system. Choose which streets your employees can travel and where to repair the cars. On top of that, the city has some unexpected events you do not want to miss.

Check out the full trailer of the game here.

Release Date & System Compatibility

Car Trader Simulator is only available for PC, and it can be obtained via Steam.

Luckily, the game does not cost an arm and a leg to play. You will only need at least an Intel Core i3 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz and 4 GB RAM to run the game smoothly. However, for a much smoother experience, an 8 GB RAM and Core i5-2300 or higher should work wonders.

Live Motion Games is an indie studio game known for its simulators like Bakery Simulator, Train Station Renovation, and Gunslingers & Zombie. PlayWay SA is a based-in-Poland indie publisher, and it's a renowned name in the indie gaming community.

Car Trader Simulator is coming for Early Access on November 4, so make sure to have it on your Steam wishlist.

