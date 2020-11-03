Ubisoft: The New Avatar Game, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six Quarantine Launch Delayed Until 2022

Another day, another triple-A video game being delayed. This time, Ubisoft announced the delay of the new 'Avatar' game after previously postponed Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Speaking during the company's earnings calls, as reported by GameSpot, Ubisoft decided to postpone the game in response to its movie's delay. The film, Avatar 2, is eyeing a December 2022 release, and it would make sense if the game's release date is set somewhen between that date.

However, the company is yet to release the official date.

The game itself was announced back in 2017. Since then, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have been quiet about the game for years. Nothing new to be known about the game except that it is set on Pandora and is coming to PC and consoles.

If the prediction is correct, this new avatar game will be in the market for new-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. That being said, it's safe to expect a superior product of quality-rendered graphics.

Read also: Baby Shark Surpasses Despacito as YouTube's Most-Watched Video of All Time

Not the First Avatar Game

This title will be Ubisoft's second game in the Avatar world. The first game, James Cameron's Avatar: The Game, was released in 2009 for Windows, DS, PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii. A mobile version for iPhone, iPad, and Android was released at a later date.

Previously, the movie had become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron held the record until Avengers: Endgame dethroned him in 2019.

It would make sense if the game is eyeing the same release date as the movie to anticipate the hype and replicate the success.

Read also: Wayne Brady Addresses Dangers of Social Media After Teen Daughter Receives Inappropriate Messages

Not the Only Game to Be Delayed

2020 has been a bad year for the gaming community. Many publishers and developers, including Ubisoft, have delayed their long-awaited triple-A games amidst the current coronavirus pandemic and the work-from-home scheme.

Besides the new Avatar game, Ubisoft also delays Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Far Cry 6 was set for February 18, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was eyeing an early 2021 release. During an earnings call, CFO Frédérick Duguet pushes back the release date until the fiscal year 2021-2022. That means we could see the game in April at the earliest and March 2022 at the latest.

The reason? It's the challenge of the current work-from-home practice.

"Our teams around the world are working in the studios and from their homes to pour their passion and creativity into making an unforgettable game--one we hope you will love," Ubisoft said in a statement.

It is, indeed, disappointing news, but also understandable. Producing a triple-A game is hard to do, let alone polishing it while working from home.

Read also: Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Father on Her Birthday