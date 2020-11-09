PS5 Games Will No Longer Be Region-Locked, Sony Confirms

To anticipate the release of the next-gen console PS5, Sony confirmed and answered a plethora of questions in the Ultimate FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions). One of them is that PS5 games will be region free and no longer be locked.

That said, if you live in the United States, you can now play any game that is exclusively released for a particular region, like Japan (R2) or Hong Kong (R3), for example.

R0 stands for all regions, while R1 is for Bermuda, Canada, and all the United States territories. R2 is for Middle Eastern countries, as well as Central and Western Europeans. Some French overseas territories, some African countries, and Japan also use this region code.

R3 is for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Taiwan. R4 is for Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Oceania, South America, and Australasia. The rest of Africa, Mongolia, North Korea follows the R5 region code, while R6 is solely for Mainland China.

PS Now Cloud Gaming

Like its predecessor, PS5 also supports PlayStation Now (PS Now) cloud and streaming gaming service.

Although the backward compatibility does not support PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 games, PS Now lets players get their hands on older games locally online.

Sony promises that PS5 will collaborate smoothly with PS4. It allows players from each console to communicate, play against and with each other, and even transfer their save games into the new-gen consoles.

However, it's fully decided by the devs. Like Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man, some games will feature a patch to let players transfer their saves to their new consoles.

PS5 Backward Compatibility

Sony promises that 99 percent of the current titles on PS4 will be supported in PS5. Players can still access their PlayStation Library and download their PS4 games into their PS5.

Some developers like EA with FIFA 21 and Ubisoft with the upcoming Far Cry 6 give players a free copy of the games' new-gen version. This practice allows players to benefit from the powerful graphic rendition of PS5 without costing an arm and a leg.

Some PS4 games will see a more stable framerate, wholly revamped graphic, and increased loading speed on PS5. For example, The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 will unlock a dynamic resolution up to 4K.

That said, PS4 games will see an automatic Game Boost and PS5's newest UX benefits, and it doesn't need to be toggled like PS4 Pro's Boost Mode feature.

PlayStation 5 will be released on November 12 in North America and November 19 in UK, Europe, and Worldwide.

