Google Is Giving Away Free Stadia Bundle to YouTube Premium Subscribers

Google has finally entered the ring amidst the battle of new-gen consoles. This time, the tech giant offers a free Google Stadia Premiere Bundle worth of $100 for several YouTube Premium subscribers.

As the console's first anniversary is coming next week, Stadia is eyeing to push the console to the next level. Stadia Premiere Bundle consists of one Stadia controller plus an older model of Chromecast Ultra.

Unfortunately, Stadia is only available for the US, the UK, and selected western European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, and others. Only fourteen countries are supported, and Google is always looking to expand.

It's still worth pointing out that the Chromecast Ultra that comes with this bundle is not the newest version that supports Google TV, although free things are always nice.

YouTube Premium gives users an ad-free experience on the video-sharing platform. It starts at $11.99 per month and offers a student discount of only $6.99/month.

How to Win a Free Google Stadia Bundle?

No, you can not participate if you're thinking of subscribing to YouTube Premium just now.

To win a free Google Stadia Premiere Bundle, you have to be over 18 years old, and you must be a resident of the United Kingdom or the United States of America. Your YouTube Premium has to be active as of November 6, 2020, and your Stadia Pro account has to use the same Google account as your YouTube Premium.

9to5Google reveals that the offer will be expanded soon to Canada and some European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Google will announce lucky users later this month. The winners of the competition shall redeem their gifts by December 31, 11:59 GMT.

User @RandomNoobYT on Twitter shared a screenshot of the competition rule's breakdown, and it's worth checking out here. Check here to find out if you're eligible for the competition.

Not the Only Console System to Hold a Giveaway

If you're not keen on Google Stadia, you may want to follow up on Sony and Burger King's PlayStation 5 giveaway.

Starting last October, Burger King is giving away 1,000 free PS5 consoles. To win, you must reside in the US and purchase anything worth more than $5. The receipt will give you a unique code that you can submit on BK.com. The campaign runs until November 22, and the chance is still pretty much on for you to grab.

Microsoft and Taco Bell also gave away some free Xbox Series X last September, as GameSpot broke the news. It wasn't the first time Microsoft and Taco Bell teamed up, as they previously did a decade ago when the first Xbox generation was released.

