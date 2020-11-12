"An Embarrassingly Stupid Mistake": Jeffrey Toobin Fired After Exposing Himself on Zoom

Jeffrey Toobin, a senior analyst for CNN and reporter for The New Yorker, was fired after he was embarrassingly caught masturbating on Zoom.

Last October, the incident took place during a Zoom video gathering with the New Yorker members and WNYC radio staff.

It seemed like Toobin was in another video call, as Vice broke down the news. Not realizing the session was still on, Toobin lowered his camera, and participants could see him touching his penis. He then left the call but got back a few moments later, unaware that his colleagues have seen such an unfortunate act.

After the incident broke out, the New Yorkers reacted by suspending Toobin, who had been the publishing company's writer for the last 27 years.

Toobin apologized to his wife, family, and co-workers. He said in a statement that he has made 'an embarrassingly stupid mistake,' believing he was 'off the camera.'

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter," spokesperson and the New Yorker's Director of Communication Natalie Raabe said in a statement.

He did make an appearance on CNN later as a chief legal analyst, but then asked for some time off to deal with the personal issue.

Read also: 5 Teams You Have to Manage in the New Football Manager 2021

"Will Miss My Colleagues"

On November 12, Toobin broke his silence and revealed on Twitter that the New Yorker had fired him.

"I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work," the Harvard alumni tweeted.

As BBC reported, Stan Duncan from Conde Nast, the mega-company that owns the New Yorker, told his staff that Toobin was 'no longer affiliated' with the company. The firing is the result of failure to upholding its standards of conduct.

Toobin is yet to make further comment to CNN. As of this writing, he is still on leave, leaving his future with the network in limbo.

Read also: Apple Gives the Green Light to Previously Rejected Apps That Promote Mask-Wearing

A Household Name

Jeffrey Toobin is one of the household, most recognized legal journalists.

Toobin, 60, had been a loyal and long-time writer to the New Yorker since 1993. His mega-selling book about the OJ Simpson trial was adapted into a TV series. American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson ended up landing nine Emmy Awards.

He provided much legal analysis for broadcast, including Michael Jackson during his child molestation trial in 2005 and the investigation on then-President Bill Clinton.

One of his seven books, The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court, is a recipient of many awards, including Columbia University and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard.

Toobin joined CNN in 2002. His latest book, True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump, was published last August.

Read also: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Former Employee Sues Company for Racial Discrimination