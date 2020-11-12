5 Teams You Have to Manage in the New Football Manager 2021

After what it felt like an eternity, the new Football Manager 2021 is finally here. SEGA and Sports Interactive teamed up to create a brand-new experience in the managerial world that no other football game could offer.

If you're looking for a team to manage in this Football Manager edition, look no further! A squad of Galácticos that bangs 5 goals against teams like Eibar or UD Almeria sounds boring fun, so why don't you spice it up a little bit with these five teams we'd like to recommend to you.

Read also: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Former Employee Sues Company for Racial Discrimination

AC Milan

Once upon a time, AC Milan was one of the most feared teams in Europe. Household names like Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo Nazario, Paolo Maldini, Dida, and Marco van Basten once wore the Rossoneri jersey proudly.

That was a long time ago. The 2010s decade was terrible for AC Milan. They barely finished the top 5, let alone qualifying for Champions League.

With the timeless Zlatan Ibrahimovic and young guns like Sandro Tonali, Theo Hernandez, Gigi Donnarumma, and Daniel Maldini, you have all it takes to bring back the good old days.

Bolton Wanderers

Years of being one of the most feared underdogs in the Premier League are finally over when Bolton Wanderers succumbed to relegation after relegation since 2012.

The Trotters once attracted big names like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nicolas Anelka, and El Hadji Diouf. Now, they're fighting relegation in EFL League Two.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao is a giant killer. If there's any club outside Real, Atletico, Barca, Villareal, or Valencia that deserves to end Real-Barca domination in La Liga, Los Leones is one to consider.

Read also: Instagram to Hunt Self-Harm and Suicide Posts on Its Platform.

Outside Kenan Kodro from Bosnia, Bilbao is home to many domestic talents. Iñaki Williams and Iker Muniain are ready to cause any defense problem, mostly if you play counter-attacking football.

İstanbul Başakşehir

İstanbul Başakşehir is a class story from Turkey. After years of playing lower leagues, Baykuş (The Owls) is the most feared rising star in the Turkish top-flight league along with Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Fenerbahce.

Some big names you're probably familiar with: Martin Škrtel, Demba Ba, Nacer Chadli, and Rafael, are here to help you. They just won the league last year, and they just tore Manchester United 2-1 in the Champions League.

Lechia Gdansk

Lastly, we have Lechia Gdansk of Polish top league Ekstraklasa, based at 43,615-seated Stadion Energa Gdańsk. Lechia Gdansk has all the resources to take down Legia Warsawa and Wisla Krakow's dominance. They somehow haven't managed to win a league title, although their stadium has the most seats in the league.

The closest they came was the third in 2018/2019, and it's up to you to guide them. Karol Fila is a powerful choice for a right-back, and he's still relatively young. If you play with two supporting wingers, Egy Maulana Vikri is a hot prospect. With unmatched flair and vision, it makes him a perfect ball supplier.

Read also: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Former Employee Sues Company for Racial Discrimination.