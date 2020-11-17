Football Manager 2021: 5 Underrated Wonderkids to Look Out For

Football Manager 2021 is finally here and bossing the transfer market is critical in becoming a successful manager in this simulation game.

Not everyone could afford to buy world-class wonderkids like Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United, or Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid. With that said, we're ranking our five favorite underrated wonderkids that could be a massive boost to your team, and they don't even cost an arm and a leg to buy.

Alejandro Iturbe (GK, Atletico Madrid - 16)

First, we have a 16-year-old goalie from Real Madrid, Alejandro Iturbe. His wage starts from $0.3k, and his market value stands at $0.008m

However, it's worth noting that Iturbe plays for undoubtedly one of the most successful European clubs. His transfer will be tough to pull off, especially if you're in the lower league.

Nnamdi Collins (CB, Borussia Dortmund - 16)

Borussia Dortmund is known for nurturing young talents, and Nnamdi Collins is one of them. The no-nonsense fullback is only 16, but he already broke into the Borussia Dortmund U-19 team.

Collins is a versatile player who can also be put as a full back. He's about 1.9 meters tall, perfect for a classic rigid defender. His current market value stands at $0.01m.

David de la Vibora (WB, Real Madrid - 17)

17-year-old David de la Vibora is a talented kid, and somehow about his playing style reminds you of Marcelo. He's got a vision for the pass and fantastic pace.

De La Vibora was terrible in Football Manager 2020, but he's got a massive improvement this year. FM Scout believes his potential rating could reach 85 out of 100.

Pierre Dwomoh (MF, KRC Genk - 16)

Ghanaian wonderkid Pierre Dwomoh of Belgian side KRC Genk is a prime example of a modern football player. He's versatile, and he can play as an attacking or a defensive midfielder.

Dwomoh was linked to a big move to the likes of Juventus, Chelsea, and Arsenal this year, but he extended his contract with Genk instead. His current market value stands at $0.1m.

Anis Kassem (ST, Tishreen - 15)

Lastly, we have Anis Kassem, a 15-year-old striker from Syrian giant Tishreen SC. Playing as a striker, the next big thing represents the U-19 Syrian national team. His potential could reach 78, an excellent rating, at least if you play as a low or underdog league manager.

He's market value starts at $ 0.001m. If you load the game with a big database, Anis Kassem should be on your save.

Football Manager 2021 is available on PC via Steam and Epic Store, as well as Xbox One and Series S/X.

