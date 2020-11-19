Flipino-Made AuREUS System Technology Bags Inaugural James Dyson Sustainability Award

The newly created AuREUS System Technology by Filipino engineering student Carvey Ehren Maigue from the Mapua University in the Philippines proved the most innovative out of almost 1,800 entries of other students from 27 countries all across the globe, winning the very first James Dysons Sustainability Award.

The AuREUS System Technology is an energy generating system created and developed by the 27-year-old engineering student, wherein the main component, are waste crops.

Maigue's invention features materials from waste crops as a component to generate UV light that might be convertible to visible light. By attaching those materials to a certain structure or surface, power is produced, that is something solar panels lacks as of today.

There is solar energy abundant around us, thus UV light, even if the weather shows cloudy or rainy skies. The material produced from the waste crops absorbs the UV light from the sun, and renewable energy is produced whenever UV light is converted by the material itself.

The History and Power of AuREUS

AuReus was inspired from the natural principles of the known northern lights or Aurora Borealis. The material can be posted and attached into walls, windows, or opening openings that allow UV light to pass through. With natural waste materials such as fruits and vegetables containing a huge amount of high energy molecules and particles, the UV light that has luminescent particles absorbs those of the waste crops. Then it could be emitted once again as visible light.

Compared to solar panels that are already established, AuReus can generate energy in any direction, including a direction wherein it is not facing the sun directly.

The system Maigue developed and eventually has won him the prestigious award took him almost three years to complete it. He joined the competition for the first time in 2018, but eventually failed and did not make the national stage of the competition. But that did not stop him even if some of his teammates who had help him made his first entry already graduated.

This was the trait and characteristic James Dyson looked for, over a course of thousands of entries who keeps on joining the competition and award named from him. Dyson himself, who is the founder and chief engineer at Dyson delivered the message of triumph to Maigue.

The world renown engineer told the next generation inventor that proper resolve and determination are the things that brought the Filipino towards winning the award. Patience and further development of a certain idea is particularly important to Dyson, as it is incredibly significant to scientists and investors especially during the commercialization step of the long process of putting ideas to reality.

Maigue also mentioned that his victorious technology is victorious not only because it won the award, but it may see usage in his home country, especially today where the Philippines was badly hit by a course of typhoons in just two months. Waste crops from natural calamities may be used for his invention, helping families and citizens from power shortage and lack of proper electrical energy.

