Fortnite Introduces Its Newest Game Feature Subscription; Fortnite Crew to be Available Soon

Epic Games, the creators of one of the most popular online games today, Fortnite, announced on Tuesday the game's new monthly subscription pass, and it will be called the "Fortnite Crew."

As seen on the various official YouTube channels of various consoles and platforms that support Fortnite, such as the PlayStation and Xbox consoles' channels, the newly launched subscription will be priced at 11.99 USD. The 'perks' as some call are also seen, and players are expected to have all of those as soon as they would begin their subscription to Fortnite Crew.

The Fortnite Crew

It will feature the traditional Fortnite Battle Pass. This is the item used in the Fortnite Battle Royale, one of the game's available game modes wherein it features the 'battle-royale' game genre. This game mode is supported by microtransactions or in-game currencies that are available for purchase by spending real money. Having the Battle Pass would give the player subscribed to it with in-game skins or cosmetics, items, in-game money, or currency called the "V-Bucks", and many more.

The company also made it clear that for players who are already subscribed with the Battle Pass but also wishes to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew, an amount of 950 V-Bucks will be returned to the user's account. Also, another clarification from Epic Games is that the Battle Pass will stay with the player even if his or her subscription ends during a certain game season.

The newest subscription offer of Fortnite also guarantees to give its subscribers 1,000 bonus V-Bucks every month. This is also in addition to the V-Bucks the player can receive upon subscribing to the Battle Pass access.

Fortnite Crew will also include a monthly 'Fortnite Crew Pack', and a bundle consisting of a new outfit or skin, plus at least one new matching accessory or item, and they made it clear that the items they will get from subscribing will stay even if they wish not to continue with their subscription anymore.

The very first Fortnite Crew Pack will feature the empress of the cosmos Galaxia, along with an additional outfit style exclusive and courtesy of the subscription itself. It will also have the Cosmic Llamarcon Picaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.

Fortnite Players React

Players showed mixed reactions upon learning the news of Fortnite Crew Pack. As seen from the comments on the trailer video posted on the Xbox official YouTube channel, some are incredibly happy and excited. They claim that they would definitely subscribe to it, while some expressed their not-so positive feedback as they could only spend for not as long as the Fortnite Crew Pack, which could last for a season, or even a year if wished to be continued by the player.

Although the game is not labeled as a pay-to-win game, some just feel that they are left behind whenever they would not be able to purchase or avail a certain subscription, like the game's present Battle Pass and the upcoming Fortnite Crew Pack. Yet some games available in the market receive backlash and criticisms for being so pay-to-win, especially the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which the skins available for purchase affects the in-game stats of the heroes.

