The Underrated Development of Quantum Computers

The evolution of technology is undeniably moving forward in today's generation. One example is the computers, which are known for their use in various programming aspects, now various types of it serving different functions are available in the market. In which, the new 'quantum computers' are one of those, and are gradually rising its trend.

Quantum computers offer capabilities that primarily revolves around its algorithm, in which it performs a wider variety of calculations through the probability of an object or a variable's state right before its measurement as the basis. It uses and relies on principles derived from quantum mechanics.

With its profound power based on its technological capability, it could be used to somewhat 'manipulate' and control information, and at the same time to involve processes of exponential data as compared to the traditional ones, the classical computers.

ALSO READ: AR and VR Tech Continues to Soar; Google and Microsoft Tops Sales List





As to the conventional computers available today in the market, information is kept by being stored in 'bits.' In quantum computers' case, it is called the 'qubits' or the quantum bits. Bits are hypothetically presented by binary computers through 1s or 0s, while the more advanced qubits could present the 1s and 0s in the same manner and time.

This advancement is based on the principle of superposition, wherein it states that several quantum states that are separated can be upheld on a single quantum system. However, the complexity of qubits is still present because of its much-felt sensitivity from outside variables and occurrences, and at the same time requires more specific aspects regarding temperature, pressure, and insulation for it to function properly and operate.

Quantum Computers are still on Development

Yet even the capabilities of the developing system seem unmatchable, it still has its own weaknesses, including decoherence - the state wherein a superposition coincides with parts of a certain measure system, and not much of a difference could be seen between the qubit and the older bit of classical computers when this happens.

That is why the development of quantum computers, and in particular, the engineering of the qubits, is still in its ongoing process. Some experts see quantum computers are still extremely far from achieving a much convincing accuracy level for it to function correctly and present data so that it is the only device capable of doing it.

Currently, tasks and projects being tested for quantum computers are also being done correctly by classical computers. It implies the not-so downside of classical computers compared to the quantum ones, with the latter still has a lot to work on to fully say that it is on top of the computer systems industry.

Media tech company giants such as Google and IBM were reported that they were starting their own versions of developing quantum computers. Prototypes for the new computer classifications are rumored to be in the works. Both companies integrate the quantum mechanics algorithm as the 'brain' of each of their own versions.

ALSO READ: Facebook Seeks New AI System's Prowess to Prevent Hate Speeches and Misinformation