AR and VR Tech Continues to Soar; Google and Microsoft Tops Sales List

A study by MarketDigits shows how the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market industry keeps on growing, not just its market value because of the inclined sales of gadgets and devices utilizing these technologies, but also the continuous study and development of the two said technological advancements by scientists, technology creators, operators and engineers as well.

The study shows further deepened and defined product analysis of both technologies available in the free and consumer market with projections estimated to last up until 2026. Qualitative and quantitative entities are elaborated in a way that the innovation of the companies incorporating both AR and VR techs are meeting the numbers; meaning its success rate depends not only on the performance basis through the usage and results attained that are on point, but also on the number of its users and how is it making in the commercial market as of today.

The companies and corporations topping the list are Google and Microsoft, followed by Facebook, Magic Leap, Atheer, EON Reality, Intel Corporation, and Apple.

The AR and VR Experience by Google and Microsoft

Google's countless applications and services has also seen their own versions of AR and VR equipped applications. The company's latest offering for the AR is their partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, bringing The Mandalorian - the present-day Star Wars series that will be available as an android Google AR app. Called "The Mandalorian" AR Experience, it will feature scenes from the series' first season through an AR experience. It will be available on the Android app store beginning November 23.

Their Google Cardboard VR platform's released app called "Expeditions" was recently pulled out on the app store, however. But the company stated that it would be replaced by a somehow same experience app, but now focuses more on arts and culture. As the pandemic brought unavailability of school trips to museums and historical places all around the world as a part of their curriculum, Google aims to bring the museum tour experience available on students and teachers' mobile phones and gadgets.

Microsoft is also no stranger with the AR and VR techs. On 2015, the multi-tech giant announced the Windows Holographic or Windows Mixed Reality in which, like the name says, it provides AR to be a compatible component of head-mounted displays available for Windows 10.

In relation to the said technology, the company launched Window Mixed Reality Headsets which catered both AR and VR techs depending on the headset type that were released. Their best sellers were the Microsoft HoloLens, which was released on March 2016 and priced to 3,000 USD, and the commercial suite was 5000 USD. It found commercial success on the market, which resulted to develop and release its successor, the Microsoft HoloLens 2 last 2019.

HoloLens 2 was priced at 3500 USD though limited stocks due to its further and continuing development still on the process. Only early accessed enterprises and developers were offered to purchase the said device.

