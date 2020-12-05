New Star Wars Comic Shows Kylo Ren's Outrage After The Last Jedi

The Star Wars franchise has recently launched the Star Wars Adventures #2, the second issue of their Star Wars Adventures series of comics, which began its publication and was released last October. The new comic states what has happened after the events of the eighth movie of the franchise, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it was revealed that Kylo Ren most of the planets in the galaxy.

The comic's scenes illustrate Kylo Ren's urge and drive to prove his worth as the Supreme Leader in which he was at his peak, after being somewhat of a 'failure' on establishing his supremacy as seen on the other sequel trilogies of the franchise.



Follow and Lead

"Follow and Lead" is the title of the secondary story of the comic. It shows how Kylo Ren flexed his power on to the inhabitants of planets, which could then submit to the First Order's will.

He has found the method to make the killings and his supremacy over the inhabitants of planets. He even destroyed the tablet which contains the pre-made speech his subordinates wrote for him, which the Supreme Leader says and uses to address those who surrender upon their reign.

One of Kylo Ren's embarkment on one of the planets they stepped on to display a complicated scene between them and those they want to make their submission. A group of rebels acted out as a resistance to the First Order, insisting on their freedom from the galactic invaders.

A woman from the group of rebels who is somewhat their leader brought out the most from the Supreme Leader. Kylo Ren went furious with her, not because of her ability to defend and dodge Kylo's lightsaber assaults. It was the woman's words, in which she mentioned that rather than surrendering to what for her is a 'fascism', she would prefer to just die instead.

This went to Kylo Ren's nerves because it contradicts his mindset and belief that all people and creatures across the entire galaxy should be pleased to surrender and join the First Order, which he considers the greatest regime of all time. He also questions some about how they would prefer to risk their lives rather than joining their reign. Kylo Ren has stopped to fight and left her within the hands of the Stormtroopers.

After those happenings, the troop of Kylo Ren and his subordinate forces flew away and left the planet drowning in flames. This act supported Kylo Ren's mindset of showing brute force to express his desire to become the most supreme of all in the galaxy.

However, there was no specific scene in the comic, which showed how the planet was put on to the flame. Although after Kylo Ren's trade of words with the woman mentioned, he guaranteed that she and her comrades would suffer thoroughly after they decided not to surrender to the First Order.

