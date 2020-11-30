Marvel, Disney Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in New Black Panther Intro Sequence

A heartfelt tribute was made by Disney and Marvel studios to commemorate the life and the contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU and to the world of the Black Panther himself, the late actor Chadwick Boseman, yesterday on what would have been his 44th birthday.

The tribute video was announced by Marvel Studios, saying that the Black Panther movie in their now mother company Disney's movie and show streaming platform Disney Plus would show a new intro sequence of the film.

Marvel's signature intro sequence usually involves clips and footages of existing Marvel heroes and characters that are presented with various animations and visual effects. But this time as a tribute to the Black Panther, or his real name King T'Challa, in the MCU and the Marvel comic, the new intro sequence of the Boseman headlined film features photos, clips and videos of the late actor portraying his famous role of the Black Panther.

The new intro sequence shows multiple shots of Boseman from the different films of the MCU where his role as the Black Panther appeared. It includes the titular movie of the hero, Captain America: Civil War where the character of the Black Panther first appeared, Avengers: Infinity War where most of the battle scenes happened in his home country, Wakanda, and Avenger: Endgame which has seen the ending of the 10 year movie saga of the MCU, and now the movie regarded as the highest grossing film of all time in the whole world after beating the futuristic sci-fi film Avatar last year.

Video clips and actual script write-ups of some of King T'Challa's famous lines and dialogues in the movie were also seen the intro sequence. It includes the likes of his "I never freeze." line which he said to his sister Shuri (portrayed by Letitia Wright) in the movie, and the ever famous "Wakanda Forever!" chant that the Black Panther himself usually delivers to honor the bravery and desire of the Wakandans to protect their nation at all costs.

It ends with the Marvel Studios log, which is the signature ending of all the intro sequences of all movies in the MCU. Yet the touch of the Black Panther is greatly implied as the logo is placed unto a purple/violet backdrop. The Black Panther movie mainly revolves around the purple or violet color as the movie's theme color or background. It is because it is the color of the kinetic energy that is seen as an aura-like form in T'Challa's Black Panther suit whenever he exerts effort producing energy, or whenever he receives strikes or blows from enemies in which he also absorbs kinetic energy. This may be turned into a heavy blow by T'Challa and could deal massive damage to his enemies during fight.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Igor also announced this tribute by Disney on his Twitter account, inviting Disney Plus users to watch the movie and a special tribute for someone "near and dear to our hearts."

Boseman passed away last August from his four year battle against Colon cancer. But instead of backing down, he made several movies while going against his sickness, and four of which were the MCU movies which featured his Black Panther character.

