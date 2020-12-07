Garena Names Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as Free Fire Ambassador

Singapore based online game developer and publisher Garena announced today that worldwide football superstar Christiano Ronaldo is now the ambassador of Free Fire, arguably considered as one of the most popular battle royale games today.

The Portuguese football star will now be branded as an ambassador and endorser of the game. In addition to his role as game ambassador, the battle royale game will also have a new character inspired from the football sensation himself.

The Ronaldo-based character will be named Chrono. Chrono will make its in-game debut and would be eventually available for play in the upcoming game limited-time event Operation Chrono that will begin on December 13. Details for the event are still yet to come on the event's dedicated and official microsite.

Upon obtaining Chrono, the character would have its own whole universe and storyline, which primarily revolves around him. Many are expecting Chrono to be seen at in-game play immediately, as based upon the looks of the character, which was inspired from the face of the football superstar. Although Chrono is wearing a black leather coat with details of blue and an armor like patterns all over the coat and his body suit. His character is also carrying a gun with touches of a blue-like glow in the dark vibe.

This was not the first time a renowned professional athlete was named an ambassador of a game and received its own version of game character.

Last month, former pound-for-pound king and eight division world boxing champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao was named as the ambassador of Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang, the number one multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in Southeast Asia today. And as a token of his appointment as game ambassador, the game also had a new character inspired from the Filipino boxing champion. It was named Pacquito, with its looks and skillset/moves deeply rooted and based on Pacman himself.

Garena's Success on Free Fire

Garena was mostly known as one of the top game publishers across the Southeast Asian region. They were known for being the official publisher of various games from America and Europe unto its region of reach, including computer MOBA games League of Legends, Heroes of Newerth, mobile MOBA game Arena of Valor, mobile racing game Speed Drifters (GKART), and online football game FIFA Online 3.

In 2017, they began developing Free Fire as their very own battle-royale game. Along with game developers 111 Dots Studio, they have brought the game to life and released it as a free to play game on the Google Play Store, Android and IOS app stores. It has found immediate success after its release and was regarded as the most downloaded mobile game in the year 2019 at a global scale. It was also nominated and has won various awards from some of the most renowned award giving bodies for the video game and eSports industry, including the eSports Game of the Year in the recently held eSports awards.

