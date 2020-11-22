League of Legends and Other Affiliated Personalities, Organizations Win Big in Fifth Annual eSports Awards

Winners of the fifth annual eSports awards was revealed today, where various players, personalities, and game publishers and developers were given honors on different categories to celebrate the continuing spark and triumph of the eSports industry despite the pandemic.

Major awards such as the Publisher of the Year and Game of the Year for the always top and most played multiplayer online battle arena and eSports League of Legends, were nabbed by veteran game developers Riot Games. Other awards such as the eSports Content Team of the Year also belonged to League of Legends' European Championship (LEC), and the eSports Creative Piece of the Year to League of Legends' Season Opening.

ALSO READ: League of Legends' First Day of Free Agency Already Stormed Future of Some Teams





Players, coaches and teams from different eSports games and organizations were also hailed victorious as they were named to various categories as winners. For the PC esPorts, the eSports PC Player of the year was given to Michael "Nisha" Jankowski from Defense of the Ancients (DOTA) 2's Team Secret, wherein the team also won the eSports Team of the Year award, and their coach, Lee "Heen" Gon is the eSports Coach of the Year. Ryu "Keria" Min-seok from League of Legends team T1 seized the eSports PC Rookie of the year.

The console eSports has also seen acknowledgment from the award-giving body. The eSports Console Player of the Year went to rookie Call of Duty player Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro, who also won the eSports Console Rookie of the Year. He is a member of the Dallas Empire eSports team who topped and grabbed the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship.

The rise of mobile gaming eSports had its way for the players, teams and game developers inclined on it to be given recognition. Garena's Freefire walked off with the eSports Mobile Game of the Year award. While Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita received the Player of the Year award. Zuxxy is a professional PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND Mobile, or PUBG Mobile player who is currently a part of Bigetron RA's roster.

League of Legends Personalities Win Big

Other gaming personalities, such as content creators, streamers, casters, hosts, and journalists were also included in the award categories. Former League of Legends pro player and now G2 eSports founder Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez Santiago won the eSports Personality of the year honors. G2 eSports also took home the eSports Organization of the Year award.

The eSports Content Creator of the Year fell on the hands of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Xavier Woods, or Austin Watson with his real name. His YouTube channel UpUpDownDown is currently the most subscribed celebrity video gaming channel, with over 2.2 million subscribers today. Watson invites fellow WWE Superstars to join him in trying and playing various video games.

Twitch Streamer Ibai of G2 eSports became the eSports Streamer of the Year. League of Legends' Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines and Eefje "Sjokz" Deporteere won the eSports Caster of the Year and eSports Host of the Year awards, respectively. Emily Rand is the eSports Journalist of the Year.

Game defining moments were also awarded on different classifications, such as the eSports Play of the Year that was given to BIG's Ismailcan "XANTARES" Dortkades, a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player, and the eSports Cosplay of the Year for cosplayer Glory Lamothe.

For the full list of winners, click here.

ALSO READ: The Game Awards 2020 Nominees: Contenders for Top Games, Personalities of the Year Unveiled