Top SASE Use Cases

It can be difficult for large corporations to find the right fit for their network and security needs. Fortunately, new options are popping up on the market to help address some of these pain points. Secure access service edge (SASE) is one example of this. Here's what SASE can do for your organization.

What Is Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)?

Large enterprises have to take extra precautions when looking at the construction and security of their networks. Failure to do this can lead to weaknesses, which can then be exploited through various types of security breaches. Recent reports have found the average cost of a data breach to be $3.86 million. It's most costly in the U.S., where the tab is a whopping $8.64 million.

SASE is a way for enterprises to take preventative measures against data loss. It's a type of network architecture that combines software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) with cloud-based security tools. There are several potential benefits to organizations that adopt SASE, including:

Overall costs savings through network construction consolidation

Security specifically designed for the situation

Easier to adopt in one package, as opposed to a piecemeal approach to networks and security

Can be scaled up and down based on need and use

SASE is a great option for enterprises that want to create more cohesion between their legacy and cloud networks, without sacrificing security. Furthermore, it works well for organizations that are preparing for growth, since SASE can be adjusted to needs while remaining airtight.

Opening New Doors for Remote Work

Working from home has taken on a whole new meaning since the start of the pandemic. Businesses equipped with SASE can rest assured that their people can securely access networks in remote locations.

The sudden shift to more people working remotely means that company devices will be used at home, and that personal devices are potentially being used for network connection. This is a potential security risk, considering there's no way of knowing what's lurking on every employee's personal computer and smartphone. Implementing SASE means you'll have greater control and monitoring capabilities of networks, even when people are working remotely.

Shoring Up Legacy Enterprise Networks

Many enterprises must now choose between using increasingly outdated legacy network technology, or shifting to the cloud and potentially rocking the boat. There's another option, however, to finding some kind of hybrid approach.

Businesses can maximize efficiency without sacrificing security by implementing SASE. There are many benefits to going the SASE route. First, the SD-WAN network architecture allows organizations to seamlessly unify network protocols. By using a software-defined layer, businesses with several different network setups can centrally monitor and control flows. This is a massive advantage, which increases visibility, efficiency, and security.

Additional security tools built into SASE offerings are another plus. Essentially, SASE is a one-stop shop for enterprises trying to solve complex problems related to their networks. Larger organizations will especially want to consider SASE offerings. Costs can end up well worth it when it comes to avoiding inefficiencies and potential security breaches.

Creating Entirely New Fields for Exploration

Thanks to cloud services and SASE tools, gone are the days of struggling to connect to on-premise servers from home or a work site.

Because of SASE's flexibility, companies can explore more opportunities. For instance, a geologist can access records or other network info where they are, instead of having to travel back to the office or play phone tag. There are myriad ways organizations can capitalize on the benefits of SASE adoption.

Whatever the industry, enterprises need to keep their network infrastructure and security current to stay ahead in today's world. Failure to do this can lead to the loss of market advantages, or worse - sensitive data.