[Amazon Music Unlimited] How to Get Free Music for 90 Days on Amazon.com?

How to Get Free Music for 90 Days on Amazon.com?

The whole world has been affected by the growing coronavirus pandemic and as people are advised to stay inside, the more people look for things to do at home whether it be movies, series, or some good music. Amazon.com is a popular company which most people know for being the online marketplace of many different products from food to electronics but what most people overlook is that Amazon Music Unlimited is a great place to get your music from!

Amazon Music Unlimited is offering 90 days of free music but there's a catch, it won't be available forever! With over 50 million songs in its arsenal, users of the Amazon Music can surely download their favorites or even explore and expand their current collection of music!

The platform hosts 50 million songs

One of the best things about Amazon Music Unlimited is that it allows users to listen both online and offline with unlimited skips and absolutely without ads! Imagine listening to the likes of Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and even Lady Gaga endlessly as you have a party in the comforts of your own room!

A cool thing about this is it can also be linked with your current Amazon Alexa device for you to be able to stream your favorite songs all around the house. Amazon Alexa together with Amazon Music Unlimited makes quite an outstanding combination!

Prime members will get an awesome advantage

For users who are already Prime members, they will have access to the even better Prime Music which has a wider range of artists, songs, and also albums to stream around. Although the Amazon Music Unlimited already offers awesome content, the Prime Music is said to host even better content.

If you're still wondering how to get free music for 90 days, all you have to do is sign up! Once you have signed up, you will be able to avail the whole package for 90 days and once that trial has ended, you'll only have to pay a small fee of $12.40 USD per month for regular users and $9.92 USD per month for Prime Members!

If you are not satisfied with the service, you can always cancel your subscription within the trial period of 90 days and you still won't have to pay a single penny.

The trial period

Aside from Amazon.com's move on offering a really long free trial period to people who do not have accounts yet, Amazon.com is also extending the free trial for their popular Prime Video Channels to a longer 30 days. Educational apps are also being made free during this period where people are advised to stay indoors to avoid infection.

To learn how to get free music for 90 days on Amazon Music Unlimited, all you have to do is click this link right here. Make sure to sign up soon since this deal is only valid until April 30, 2020.

