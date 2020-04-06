Aliens Are Here! Grand Theft Auto Online Unleashes Rockstar Games' Nightmares Through A New Survival Series and Peyote

What on earth is Rockstar Games up to? It is not even October but it seems like the gaming producer plans to unleash a little bit of horror all over the Grand Theft Auto Online universe with the nightmare themed Alien survival series and Peyote!

Grand Theft Auto franchise and aliens

The GTA franchise has had quite a huge fascination with Aliens and there is even a specific location in San Andreas located in the far skirts of the desert that serves as a simulation for Area 51 known as "Area 69" which adds the crude humor all fans enjoy from Rockstar Games.

This is not the only time that the franchise has decided to make aliens visible. According to a certain article from IGN, there are actually four different spots where the UFOs can be seen! Fans should be able to play their way through these spots and if they are lucky enough, they'll be able to see the UFOs themselves!





The Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have returned to GTA Online all this week, until April 13th. Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.The Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have returned to GTA Online all this week, until April 13th. pic.twitter.com/uX9d4bngFx April 6, 2020

GTA Online

The franchise always had a way for players to be involved in the whole game process even allowing them the liberty of creating their own challenges in the GTA online platform which is the extended multiplayer platform from the franchise.

The franchise is bringing a Holloween treat for a restricted amount of time as the Alien Survival Collection as well as the Peyote vegetation from the previous Holloween 2019 occasions are once again coming back on April 13.

The previous Alien survival was able to run for a presidential time of 12 months consisting of about seven different Survival modes which have been scattered across the map which includes armed aliens. The peyote vegetation on the other hand is also equally weird!

Players will be taken through a hallucinogenic world within during that time, they will have to get up as one amongst a number of animals including even the secret Bigfoot! It's possible that your character can snap out of this specific hallucination at any given time and get up in a hospital with an awarded RP.

The weird and quirky adventures of the series

This will be the first primary time that both have reappeared within the whole sport since the final Halloween despite Rockstar Games appearing to love and embrace this wacky side of the franchise. Just like most other builders, Rockstar Games has just recently moved their work to a more distant work construction in order to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company has also been donating quite a significant amount from their success to help coronavirus aid in hopes of getting rid of COVID-19. Aside from that, the company has also been making sure that their players enjoy the many features offered within the game to encourage them to stay at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockstar is among other companies that believe that a huge part of stopping the coronavirus is by staying indoors!

