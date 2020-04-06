Science
Dead 1975 NASA 'Worm' Logo Brought Back to Life on SpaceX-built Falcon 9!
NASA's previous Worm logo has finally been revived to adorn the very side of the new Falcon 9 rocket instead of the popular Meatball. Most fans have probably already seen and know the difference between The Worm and The Meatball logo as you can spot it on merchandise almost everywhere!
NASA's program's typographic logo which is known as "The Worm" will be seen on SpaceX-built rocket known as the Falcon 9 once it sets off for the International Space Station which is scheduled late May despite the logo being officially killed off way back 1992.
The origin of the logo
The logo is also known as the NASA Logotype Insignia, The Worm which was designed by Richard Danne as well as Bruce Blackburn of a specific New York firm called Danne & Blackburn sometime 1975.
The official NASA logotype known as "The Meatball" is the one most popular to the younger generation as it composes of a blue sphere which represents the planet, a red chevron which represents aeronautics, and also white stars which represent a specific orbiting spacecraft that embodies space travel.
Read also: Elon Musk's Dreams of Colonizing Mars Come True! Biogenerators Solved Oxygen and Organic Matter Problemss
This logo was designed by none other than James Modarelli way back in 1959 which was NASA's second year. Modarelli the artist-designer was then an esteemed management services division chief at NASA. He created the logo when the agency called on their employees to submit their own design concepts for consideration.
The different complex elements of the Meatball were details that were hard to reproduce in print across the wide range of other applications which the agency required even including rockets. According to NASA's announcement, "Many people considered it a complicated metaphor in what was considered, then, a modern aerospace era."
NASA's logo upgrades
When The Worm design was born as a specific redesign and upgrade of The Meatball which was prompted by the previous 1972 launch of the National Endowment for the Arts' Federal Design Improvement Program with the goal of improving visual standards across the many government agencies.
Danne & Blackburn's cleaner but also sleeker design had completed the graphic standards manual which aimed to make the agency's logo even more universal as well as versatile. Although The Meatball was not retired during the introduction of The Worm, it seemed to appear in more limited contexts.
Read Also: SpaceX Is Now First In Race to Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station After Boeing Announces It Will Repeat Starliner Test
The Worm was then relegated to limited appearances on NASA's own merchandises. The decision made to emblazon the Falcon 9 with The Worm launch which aims to carry astronauts to the International Space Station marks a celebrated renaissance of this typographic logo.
According to NASA regarding the redesign's original coals back in 1975, "The retro, modern design of the agency's logo will help capture the excitement of a new, modern era of human spaceflight."
Although NASA has said that it is still deciding on the appropriate use of the logo, the agency has still hinted The Worm's appearance will happen more than one time saying that "There's a good chance you'll see the logo featured in other official ways on this mission and in the future."
Related Articles
NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!
The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.
Trump Approves Moon Mining! Here's What You Need to Know
President Donald Trump has just recently given the go signal on Moon mining, allowing NASA to advance to the next level! Here's all you need to know.
Boeing Repeats Starliner Test Putting SpaceX First In Race To Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station
Boeing has just announced that it will retry the previous failed test of Starliner giving SpaceX an advantage in the race to bring NASA's Astronauts to the International Space Station.
[VIDEO] Here's How Working Out In Space Looks Like! NASA's Astronauts Aboard The International Space Station Show You How It's Done
NASA's astronauts aboard the International Space Station show the world how they work out in an interesting video they have just recently uploaded to Twitter
Potentially Dangerous Giant Asteroid To Enter Earth's Orbit This Month
The giant asteroid 1998 OR2, which will be visible through small telescopes as it travels near Earth on April 29, may be identified as a possible threat to the planet due to its proximity, says NASA.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Facebook Android App Switched Features To The Bottom Of The Screen: Why!?
Ever wondered why Facebook has decided to switch its features to the bottom side of the screen?
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!
The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants such as Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune, are hot, similar to Earth's. The similarity ends there, as these giants are much farther from the sun to explain their blazing temperatures. The new mapping of Saturn's upper atmosphere has illustrated the reason why it's so hot.
GAMES
Sale Alert: Steam Marks Down Prices on Best-Selling Titles Resident Evil, Fallout, And More!
Players looking to add to their arsenal of games have a plethora of options to choose from as Fanatical hosts an Easter Sale to several best selling titles/franchises on Steam.