Science

Viagra Gas for Coronavirus Treatment? US and European Doctors Start Testing!

By Urian , Apr 07, 2020 09:13 PM EDT
Close

Doctors from all around the world are trying to see if the gas that gave the world the 'little blue pill' could actually help treat the novel coronavirus while it spreads and becomes even stronger! This nitric oxide is known as a colorless gas that actually helps blood vessels dilate, which then in turn leads to an increasing amount of oxygen flowing through and around your body.

Viagra Gas Be Used In Ventilators Treating Coronavirus Patients: United States and European Doctors Start Testing
(Photo : Screenshot From 2 Darbarians and a Long Islander Show YouTube Channel)
Viagra Gas Be Used In Ventilators Treating Coronavirus Patients: United States and European Doctors Start Testing

How the Viagra gas has been used

The gas has actually already been known to treat newborns experiencing heart defects and has also led to the development of the popular erectile dysfunction drug we all know as the Viagra! For quite a number of years, doctors have been using different blends of this nitric oxide/oxygen blends in critical care in order to dilate blood vessels to be able to treat infants with different birth defects.

Currently, scientists from three different states in the United States as well as three different European countries are trying out this drug to see if it can actually provide the needed oxygen to the starved blood vessels within the lungs and also spare patients from the need of ventilators.

Nitric oxide has actually been more than just Viagra gas and was even found out to be so important that it received the name Molecule of the Year from the journal Science in 1992. In 1998, three different United States researchers actually won the Nobel Prize for the Physiology of Medicine "For their discoveries concerning nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system."

Read Also: X-Rays Diagnosed by Artificial Intelligence Gives Quicker Results Than Traditional Coronavirus Testing According to Computer Programers

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation or ECMO machine

Nitric oxide is often times breathed in gas form as a last resort method right before a baby has to be put on an ECMO machine, which then pumps and also oxygenates a patient's blood right outside the body that in turn allows the heart and lungs to rest.

Other known uses of Nitric oxide is it being given to diabetes patients who are experiencing a low supply of this molecule which leads to vascular damage. In addition, the gas actually has a few antiviral properties against a few different types of coronavirus.

This nitric oxide was previously tested and proven on patients back in the 2002-2003 pandemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome otherwise known as SARS, which is considered to be the cousin of this new virus.

Read Also: [Coronavirus Vaccine] Novel Injection Technology Works on Mice: Could It Work On Humans?

Will nitric oxide be effective?

According to Dr. Berra who is a critical-care specialist from the Massachusetts General Hospital and also the leader of this new drug trial in a statement to Boston Herald, "It's a pretty remarkable drug," even continuing with saying that "It has a risk profile that is minimal."

A new international clinical trial is actually now being overseen by the Mass General and also taking place at hospitals located in Alabama, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Italy, Austria, and even Sweden! Coronavirus patients with only mild to moderate cases will start to inhale the nitric oxide through the CPAP machine for about 20 to 30 minutes a day, two times a day, for a whole two weeks.

TAG Coronavirus, viagra, gas, COVID-19

Related Articles

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic
WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?

[COVID-19 ] WhatsApp Stops Fake Viral Messages: Users Can't Circulate Messages Altogether Anymore

WhatsApp has decided to limit the number of times a message can be forwarded in hopes of limiting the amount of fake news being circulated. Will this method be effective?
A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.
Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.

Facebook Allegedly Threatens to Ban Hand-Sewn Mask Organizers From Posting Donation Campaigns: Why is That?

Facebook's automated filtering systems seem to remove posts from the good Samaritans donating their handicrafts to battle the shortage of face mask and personal protective equipment.
Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!

Google Doodle Has a Touching Message For Everyone Fighting the Coronavirus!

Google Doodle has just recently decided to honor everyone fighting the coronavirus with a touching message!
Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!

$30 Coronavirus Humble Bundle? That's A Steal!

Humble Bundle has announced a Conquer COVID-19 bundle that costs only $30 but includes about $1000 worth of content! Help fight coronavirus by staying home with your new bundle!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Drone Video Shows Inmates Burying Bodies of Dead COVID-19 Patients at a Mass Cemetery in New York's Hart Island

Drone captures diligent prisoners voluntarily help in giving proper funeral to dead people left alone during the coronavirus pandemic

SCIENCE

NASA Program To Utilize $7M In Funding Research, From Stronger Spacecraft To Landing Humans On Mars - What They Have Planned Will Blow You Away

NASA looks to increase our capabilities with studies to find out more about space and its cosmic inhabitants

GAMES

Riot Games Release Brand-New VALORANT; Watch Now To Get A Chance To Play The Game Early!

The launch of the' all-new Valorant is one of the most significant events in history with millions of players wanting early access. Here's how!

GAMES

[August 1] Lego and Nintendo's Brand New Super Mario Lego Set Starts At $59.99! Here's All You Need To Know

Lego and Nintendo have just recently announced that they will be working together to bring a new Super Mario Lego set! Will the $59.99 set be worth the price?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Repeatedly Touches Front Door With Hand Contaminated From Wiping Nose

[VIRAL VIDEO] Royal Mail Postman Contaminates Front Door By Repeatedly Touching After Wiping Nose

[Facebook Post] Police Found Illinois Mayor's Wife At A Bar Party Right After The Mayor Ordered People To Stay Indoors!

Illinois Mayor Breaks Up Party At A Bar: Police Found His Wife At One Of Them!

RIP Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Honors the Polio Doctor in a Creative Way Despite April Fools' Day

RIP to Dame Jean Macnamara: Google Doodle Comes Up With A Creative Way to Honor the Polio Doctor Despite April Fools' Day

Hubble Space Telescope Prove Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Shocking Image!

Hubble Proves Umbrella Galaxy Has a Cannibalistic Past With Stunning Image!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Mishap: Hilarious Boss Can’t Get Rid of Her Filter During a Video Meeting!

Hilarious! Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Trump Approves Moon Mining! Here's What You Need to Know

Boeing Repeats Starliner Test Putting SpaceX First In Race To Bring NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station

Xenobots: The Next Generation of Living Robots

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

NASA's Cassini Mission Now Has Strong Evidence Why Saturn's Atmosphere is Scorchingly Hot!

Real Time Analytics