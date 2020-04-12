Science

Watch: 'Deadly Tornado" Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge

By Renz , Apr 12, 2020 08:48 PM EDT
(Photo : Pixabay)

A sudden outbreak of tornadoes in Mississippi claims the life of one unsuspecting victim and results in several 'possible fatalities.' The events unfolded in a stream from Jefferson Davis County on Sunday.

The fatality was confirmed in Walthall County by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), while the possible casualties were reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson.

Clusters of storms barraged the states of Mississippi and Louisiana with already 13 confirmed on radar by Sunday at 4.p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the county of Jefferson Davis was hit by two tornado emergency warnings with an additional one running after the specified timeframe.

The event came with little warning, prompting people to panic in trying to avoid the brunt of the catastrophe and shelter themselves and their families.

What happened?

Several photographs of the destruction were being shared on Twitter by the affected families. They show the amount of damage that the tornadoes brought, from fallen trees to cut power lines and devastated homes and infrastructure.

A Facebook Livestream showed an NWS meteorologist exclaiming "deadly tornado" at least five times within a 30-second timeframe. Residents were warned to take shelter, stating the future storms would be "violent," "large," and "catastrophic."

Read Also: A Cosmic Phenomenon: Discovery Of Connection of Energy Within A Galaxy Sparks Excitement To What Other Space Secrets It Could Lead To

Stay up-to-date

The latest news on 5:45 p.m. gives out a tornado warning for Kemper and Lauderdale that would last for an hour.

The photo below shows the expected forecast of the storms in the areas that are hit.

Storm forecast
(Photo : National Weather Service in Jackson)

The NWS Jackson MS Twitter page shared a post regarding the forecast's danger area and information.

Weather / Meteo World also shared on the social media the damage in Mississipi that was brought on by the storms.

Reports of damage begun flowing in as the tornadoes started plowing through the states as residents hunker down and protect themselves.

An image was shared by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) that shows a tornado between Holly Bluff and Yazoo City. While the NWS retweeted captured images of broken barns and other buildings.

  Reports of flash flooding were also seen affecting the Panola County on Sunday afternoon. A video of a submerged apartment was shared on social media by MEMA. Several prisoners were seen helping with sandbag operations, though it is unknown which jail the convicts hailed from. At 3:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning for the counties of Attala, Choctaw, and Winston was raised by the National Weather Service.

The organization also tweeted a video showing the possible path that a storm was to engage in. They notified the residents of the danger and advised them to stay indoors if they were within the red polygon.

  Another tornado was observed by the NWS in the county of Yazoo.


The National Weather Service shared a tweet of a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, and Washington at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

 

The initial post by Jackson's NWS showed the probable areas to be hit the coming tornadoes. As shared in a tweet by the organization, it can be seen which states they expected the storms would reside in and release the Tornado Watch.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

TAG Tornado, Tornadoes, Weather, crisis, report, twitter

Related Articles

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweets controversial photo of an asteroid hitting Earth

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Posts Tweet Of Asteroid Smashing Through Earth As A Nod To The World's Economy Following The Pandemic

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweets controversial photo of an asteroid hitting Earth
FaZe Clan has finally announced a new member of their team, and fans are going wild! Could this be the all-star Fortnite team to dominate 2020?

FaZe Clan Gets Another Esports Celebrity! Will This New Member Make Them Champions This 2020?

FaZe Clan has finally announced a new member of their team, and fans are going wild! Could this be the all-star Fortnite team to dominate 2020?
Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.

League of Legends Error Message: How Does Riot Games Deeal With This Issue?

Riot Games has finally addressed the error message which players are experiencing whenever they try to either login or create a lobby.
A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!

The Potato Microsoft Teams Incident: Boss Can't Get Rid of Potato Filter During a Video Meeting! Everyone Decided to Just Go With It

A recent Microsoft Teams incident has happened where a particular boss accidentally turned the potato filter on and was not able to turn it off staying the entire meeting!
Elon Musk showed off the very first Tesla Model 3 unit on Twitter and Instagram.

Elon Musk Reveals First Images Of Tesla Model 3 Production Unit On Twitter

Elon Musk showed off the very first Tesla Model 3 unit on Twitter and Instagram.
The government-issued iPhone that Donald Trump uses only has one app and, unsurprisingly, it's Twitter.

Trump's iPhone Has Only One App

The government-issued iPhone that Donald Trump uses only has one app and, unsurprisingly, it's Twitter.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

SCIENCE

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.

REVIEWS

Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!

Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?

CULTURE

How To Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Online Anywhere In The World - Follow These Simple Steps

Want to watch Killing Eve Season 3? Here's what you need to know to stream your favorite show from anywhere in the world
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Never Before Seen Beauty of Himalayas in the Last 30 Years Captured By The Lens, Thanks To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Coronavirus Patient Experiences Extreme Testicular Pain: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Testicular Pain Experienced By Coronavirus Patient: Stomach CT Scan Reveals Problem With Lower Lungs

Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away! Simulation Reveals Shocking Dangers

Beware: Simulation Shows Runners Could Infect You From 6 Feet Away

Deep Sea Creatures

[VIDEO] Giant Alien-like String Creature Found On The Hunt. What is it?

Fortnite Is Not Threatened By Riot Games' Valorant: Tfue Explains Why

Valorant Won't Kill Fortnite: Tfue Explains Why

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

[Video] Indonesia's Krakatoa Volcano Spews Large Plume of Ash as High as 500m

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge

NASA Shows 'Pillars Of Creation' Being Devoured By Stars In This Stunning New Infrared Photograph

Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'

Real Time Analytics