Games
The Witcher Paints As Well! Netflix's Henry Cavill Shows Off Mad Warhammer Painting Skills
The Witcher's Star Henry Cavill is a man of many talents. The popular Netflix star has proven himself worthy of The Witcher role being a self-professed geek for quite some time. Instead of doing absolutely nothing during this social distancing period, Henry Cavill has decided to make use of his time by posting on Instagram a progress photo of himself painting Adeptus Custodes himself in miniature form from Workshop's Warhammer 40,000.
View this post on InstagramConsidering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet...which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop...or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on.....or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain....orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter....."if he has both hands in the photo...how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends....new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy? A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:34am PDT
Henry Cavill's Instagram post
In the post by Henry Cavill, the star detailed his love for the game, and also how he has had some time for himself to get re-acquainted with this old hobby of his over the last few weeks. Discussing the Easter holiday, Cavill said that this was an opportunity for him to get reacquainted with Warhammer as a silver lining for him, especially during the pandemic.
In the shot's background, Cavill also shows his computer and it seems like he has taken some kind of in-progress writing. Cavill cheerfully points out that it is pretty much impossible to discern what has been writer, but then he also refers to it as a "completely new skill" that he is working on. Maybe the actor used social distancing as an opportunity for him to start writing something new!
Read Also: [Trailer] Battle Robots Invade Hello Games' No Man's Sky! Check Out Why This New Mech Update Is Awesome
One of the most interesting parts of the post is how Cavill mentions that there are people that still doubt his "geek" status. The actor has already portrayed both Superman as well as Geralt of Rivia and says there are still people who doubt his passion and hobbies as he does not seem like the stereotypical geek.
Cavill realy does not have anything to prove to anyone but this post does quite a lot in showing how untrue those comments actually are.
Henry Cavill's use of social distancing
Actors just like Henry Cavill find almost no downtime throughout the extent of their careers which is why this post shows his fans a side of the actor that is rarely seen. Previously, Cavill has already been talking highly about the lore surrounding the works of Games Workshop.
Comicbook.com states that although it is quite hard to confirm but given the recent art piece that Cavill seems to be working on and maybe even writing about, it could possibly stand to reason that he may be trying to make some sort of lore on his own!
Read Also: [Trailer] Playing Video Games Now Helps Scientists With Their Research! Here's How Borderlands 3 Made This Possible
Henry Cavill has done an excellent job at portraying The Witcher which is quite rare given that the series is actually driven from a video game and not all of these game-to-film adaptations come out successful. The Witcher proves everybody wrong as he shows the world not just how good of an actor he is but also how a video game turned series could definitely work!
The Witcher has been one of the most talked about series ever since its release and this could be because of Henry Cavill's representation of Geralt of Rivia.
Related Articles
‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Will Not Resurrect Barb, Showrunner Confirms
Executive producer Shawn Levy of "Stranger Things" has revealed that Barb won't be coming back to the Netflix show and explained why.
'Luke Cage' Season 2 Aims For 2018 Release; Filming Starts As New Still Photos Revealed
Marvel and Netflix series "Luke Cage" has finally began filming for the second season and new teasers featuring Mike Colter and Rosario Dawson have been released.
'Sense8' Cancellation Pushes Through, Netflix Ignores Fans' Protest
Fans have united to bring back and renew "Sense8" before it's too late but Netflix stands firm and explains their decision for cancelling the show.
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 7 Might Be The Final Season; Cast Hated Series Creator For Killing Poussey
Showrunner Jenji Kohan has shared that the cast were mad when Poussey was killed off the show and revealed that the show might be in for just a couple more seasons.
The Real Reason Why Netflix Wants To Cancel More Shows
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings thinks that canceling shows no matter how great they are is essential in developing the media service.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More
Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release
SCIENCE
Asteroid Contact: NASA To Perform 'Checkpoint Rehearsal' As OSIRIS-REx Temporarily Lands To Take Sample Of 'Bennu'
NASA's Spacecraft OSIRIS'REx set to touch-down on Asteroid Bennu to take samples to bring home.
REVIEWS
Lenovo's i7 Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC Might Cost Almost $1000: 15GB Ram, 512 SSD, and more!
Lenovo's upcoming Savior Blade 7000 Gaming PC is a massive i7 unit that costs almost $1000! Are the specs worth the price?