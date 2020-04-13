The Witcher Paints As Well! Netflix's Henry Cavill Shows Off Mad Warhammer Painting Skills

The Witcher's Star Henry Cavill is a man of many talents. The popular Netflix star has proven himself worthy of The Witcher role being a self-professed geek for quite some time. Instead of doing absolutely nothing during this social distancing period, Henry Cavill has decided to make use of his time by posting on Instagram a progress photo of himself painting Adeptus Custodes himself in miniature form from Workshop's Warhammer 40,000.

Henry Cavill's Instagram post

In the post by Henry Cavill, the star detailed his love for the game, and also how he has had some time for himself to get re-acquainted with this old hobby of his over the last few weeks. Discussing the Easter holiday, Cavill said that this was an opportunity for him to get reacquainted with Warhammer as a silver lining for him, especially during the pandemic.

In the shot's background, Cavill also shows his computer and it seems like he has taken some kind of in-progress writing. Cavill cheerfully points out that it is pretty much impossible to discern what has been writer, but then he also refers to it as a "completely new skill" that he is working on. Maybe the actor used social distancing as an opportunity for him to start writing something new!

Read Also: [Trailer] Battle Robots Invade Hello Games' No Man's Sky! Check Out Why This New Mech Update Is Awesome

One of the most interesting parts of the post is how Cavill mentions that there are people that still doubt his "geek" status. The actor has already portrayed both Superman as well as Geralt of Rivia and says there are still people who doubt his passion and hobbies as he does not seem like the stereotypical geek.

Cavill realy does not have anything to prove to anyone but this post does quite a lot in showing how untrue those comments actually are.

Henry Cavill's use of social distancing

Actors just like Henry Cavill find almost no downtime throughout the extent of their careers which is why this post shows his fans a side of the actor that is rarely seen. Previously, Cavill has already been talking highly about the lore surrounding the works of Games Workshop.

Comicbook.com states that although it is quite hard to confirm but given the recent art piece that Cavill seems to be working on and maybe even writing about, it could possibly stand to reason that he may be trying to make some sort of lore on his own!

Read Also: [Trailer] Playing Video Games Now Helps Scientists With Their Research! Here's How Borderlands 3 Made This Possible

Henry Cavill has done an excellent job at portraying The Witcher which is quite rare given that the series is actually driven from a video game and not all of these game-to-film adaptations come out successful. The Witcher proves everybody wrong as he shows the world not just how good of an actor he is but also how a video game turned series could definitely work!

The Witcher has been one of the most talked about series ever since its release and this could be because of Henry Cavill's representation of Geralt of Rivia.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.