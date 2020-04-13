How To
[Game Hack] Here's How to Defeat Darkside and Rufus Shinra in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Chapter 17
If you have finally gotten the opportunity to check out Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you probably know how awesome this game actually is! Now that everyone is urged to stay at home due to the coronavirus, turning to videogames has been one of the best ways to pass time while keeping people entertained.
Final Fantasy 7 remake was a game which players have been waiting quite a long time for since the previously well-celebrated Final Fantasy 7 original game which garnered massive success and set many gamers on the hunt for more.
If you want to learn how to defeat Darkside and Rufus Shinra in Final Fantasy 7 remake, you've come to the right place!
Rufus Shinra and Darkside
For those who have not yet played the original Final Fantasy 7 game, YES. RUFUS SHINRA WILL CHALLENGE YOU! The Shinra President will later on challenge you within the game on the very roof of the Shinra building at the end of Chapter 17.
Rufus tries to unleash his dog Darkstar on you, so technically you are actually fighting two on one. In order to achieve this, keep interacting with Darkstar when the war finally begins. In order to beat Darkstar and Rufus Shinra, there are a few steps to follow.
The first thing to keep in mind is to use the Punisher counter against the Whirlwhip in order for you to quickly kill the hound. This then puts pressure on Darkstar which allows you to take a few hits inside! Wait, do not forget to watch out for attacks by Rufus since he will be collaborating with Darkstar.
Read Also: 7 Best Final Fantasy Games: A Celebration Of Square Enix's Successful Decade
You can actually start out on Rufus once you have taken care of Darkstar and although he can counter most of your attacks, he still has one major weakness which you should always watch out for, when Darkstar reloads his eapon!
You have to then stop each one of his assaults on Weapons Akimbo and dodge his very own Bright Lights before you will be able to find the opening. Once it reloads, you will see a large red sign above Rufus' ear which should be an indication that you should attack!
Read Also: [Spoiler Alert] How to Unlock Final Fantasy VII Remake's Hard Mode and Chapter Select From Square Enix
Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 is now here
Fans have been waiting almost endlessly for Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 remake and now that the game is finally here, players have to be able to pass every single level in order to see how this remake gives even more color to the previous Final Fantasy 7.
Most scenes are an exact remake of the original one brought to high-definition as well as painted meticulously with detail while others are extremely different. As for the gameplay, a few things have changed making this game a little more complicated compared to the original game.
Here's how to defeat Rufus Shinra as well as Darkstar. If you still have problems defeating both of them, you might want to check up on your stats, items, and abilities.
Related Articles
Final Fantasy VII Remake Goes Live On PS4: Here's What You Should Know As You Dive In To The World Of Midgar And Begin Your Adventure
The release of Final Fantasy VII is finally here! Start your adventure and hack and slash your enemies to bits
Square Enix's 7 Best Final Fantasy Games of The Last Decade
Square Enix has had quite the success with its Final Fantasy franchise. Check out the seven best Final Fantasy games of the last decade!
[Spoiler Alert] How To Unlock Both Hard Mode and Chapter Select in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake!
If you've ever wondered how to unlock both the hard mode and chapter select in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake, you've come to the right place!
Hackers Hear! Hackers See! Apple Is No Longer Safe!
Recent discoveries have found that Apple has been compromised and that hackers can access both your webcam and microphone.
Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake Hack: How to Defeat Nemesis
Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back a powerful boss who is quite difficult to defeat. Here's how to defeat Nemesis!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Win at Contract Management with ContraxAware
Companies with effective contract management software may notice a number of advantages over their less-prepared competitors.
TECH
Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!
Facebook's new AI called the RegNet works much faster than Google's EfficientNet! What could be next for Facebook?
GAMES
For College Gamers: List of Top Free Games
Are you getting tired of playing the same game for a long time? Look into the list of top free online games that have proved to be the most popular gamers all over the world.